Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United by 'Mutual Agreement' After Controversial Interview

Manchester United and star player Cristiano Ronaldo have parted ways, the football club announced Tuesday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," the organization said in a statement.

Manchester United added that "the club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

The club assured fans that "everyone" at the organization "remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty

Ronaldo, 37 — who is readying for his first 2022 World Cup match for his home country of Portugal on Thursday — addressed the departure immediately, assuring fans he will always "love Manchester United" and "the fans" who have supported him for years. "That will never change," he said.

He continued: "However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge." To conclude, he wished the team "every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."

Ronaldo's departure comes just days after he spoke candidly about his coach and team in a contentious interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo told Morgan he felt "betrayed" by the club and has felt tension with executives for more than a year. "Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year, but last year too," he said.

The tension between Ronaldo and the club grew further after he told Morgan he has no "respect" for team manager Erik ten Hag.

Following the explosive interview, in which Ronaldo opened up about the death of his newborn son, Manchester United said they were aware of the interview and "will consider its response after the full facts have been established."

Manchester United's next match will happen on Dec. 7 when the team hosts Spanish football team Cádiz, while Ronaldo will play for Portugal at the World Cup on Thursday.