Video of the accident showed the woman, a steward at the stadium, get hit on the back of the head while facing away from players

Cristiano Ronaldo Knocks Out Woman with Ball During Warmups, Gifts Her Jersey as Consolation

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United attends as a ball he has kicked hit the steward during the UEFA Champions League group F match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United at Stadion Wankdorf on September 14, 2021 in Bern, Switzerland.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is off to a great start following his return to Manchester United, he may need to work on his aim after he sent a ball flying toward an unsuspecting steward on Tuesday.

According to Sky News, the steward (aka a marshal) was knocked to the ground after an errant kick by Ronaldo prior to Manchester United's Champions League game against the BSC Young Boys sent the ball toward the stands. A video of the incident showed the woman looking away from the field just before the ball slammed into the back of her head.

In footage posted to social media, 36-year-old Ronaldo could be seen walking to the scene as other stewards tended to the woman — who later appeared in good health after Ronaldo gifted her one of his jerseys.

Ronaldo went on to score a goal for Manchester United, but the team came up short to BSC Young Boys and lost 2-1.

Manchester's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and match stewards attend to a steward who got hit by a shot of Ronaldo during the warm up ahead of the UEFA Champions League group F soccer match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United at the Wankdorf stadium in Bern, Switzerland, 14 September 2021. BSC Young Boys vs Manchester United, Bern, Switzerland - 14 Sep 2021 A steward poses with the jersey received by Cristiano Ronaldo after the UEFA Champions League group F match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester United at Stadion Wankdorf on September 14, 2021 in Bern, Switzerland.

"Wasn't the result we wanted, but now it's time to recover well and focus on the next game!" he wrote on social media on Tuesday.

Ronaldo — considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time — is less than a month into his second stint on Manchester United. He announced his departure from Italy's Juventus on August 27.

"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days," Ronaldo shared on Instagram.

Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez also celebrated the big news and thanked Juventus, telling the Italian fans, "Thanks for all family."