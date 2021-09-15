Cristiano Ronaldo Knocks Out Woman with Ball During Warmups, Gifts Her Jersey as Consolation
Video of the accident showed the woman, a steward at the stadium, get hit on the back of the head while facing away from players
While Cristiano Ronaldo is off to a great start following his return to Manchester United, he may need to work on his aim after he sent a ball flying toward an unsuspecting steward on Tuesday.
According to Sky News, the steward (aka a marshal) was knocked to the ground after an errant kick by Ronaldo prior to Manchester United's Champions League game against the BSC Young Boys sent the ball toward the stands. A video of the incident showed the woman looking away from the field just before the ball slammed into the back of her head.
In footage posted to social media, 36-year-old Ronaldo could be seen walking to the scene as other stewards tended to the woman — who later appeared in good health after Ronaldo gifted her one of his jerseys.
Ronaldo went on to score a goal for Manchester United, but the team came up short to BSC Young Boys and lost 2-1.
"Wasn't the result we wanted, but now it's time to recover well and focus on the next game!" he wrote on social media on Tuesday.
Ronaldo — considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time — is less than a month into his second stint on Manchester United. He announced his departure from Italy's Juventus on August 27.
"Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days," Ronaldo shared on Instagram.
Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez also celebrated the big news and thanked Juventus, telling the Italian fans, "Thanks for all family."
Ronaldo previously played with Manchester United for six years from 2003 to 2009. The father of four then played for nine years for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018.