Cristiano Ronaldo, Joe Biden, Jon Stewart, More Pay Tribute to Late Brazilian Soccer Legend Pelé

The three-time World Cup champion died Thursday amid ongoing treatments for colon cancer

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 08:28 PM
(Original Caption) Miami, Florida: Head and shoulders portrait of the New York Cosmos soccer sensation Pele standing on the field in New York Cosmos uniform. The crowd can be seen in the background.
Pele. Photo: Bettmann Archive

The world is mourning the death of Pelé.

The three-time World Cup champion — who won the title alongside Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970 — died Thursday after undergoing treatment for colon cancer since September 2021.

Following the news of Pelé's death, tributes began to pour in on social media from other players, commentators, and world leaders.

Another soccer legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, shared a tribute on Instagram to his longtime friend and mentor.

"My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento," he wrote, translated from Portuguese, alongside a photo of the pair shaking hands.

Ronaldo added, "A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé."

Neymar Jr., Brazil's most famous current player, shared a poignant tribute on Instagram to his boyhood hero.

"Before Pelé, 10 was just a number," Neymar — who now wears 10 for the Brazil team — wrote in Portuguese. "I've read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all."

Alongside three photos of the legend, including one of Pelé wearing a crown, Neymar continued: "He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, Blacks and mostly: Gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!"

President Joe Biden tweeted about the soccer legend's death as well.

"For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible," he wrote on Twitter. "Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him."

French player Kylian Mbappé posted a photo with Pelé on Twitter, honoring the superstar. "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING," he wrote.

English Premier League team Arsenal posted on Twitter, sending love to Pelé's loved ones.

"We are truly saddened to hear the news of Pele's passing. As a club, we had the privilege of hosting Pele in 1981, at Highbury. A memory we will always cherish. Our thoughts, along with entire football community are with Pele's loved ones today," the official account wrote alongside a photo of the soccer icon.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lifelong soccer fan Jon Stewart also shared his praise for the superstar on Twitter.

"Cosmos had Beckenbauer and Chinaglia and Hunt and Eskandarian and Morais…but Pele was the show. To have the chance to see him in person…thanks for the thrill king. RIP," Stewart tweeted.

Pelé — who was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on Oct. 23, 1940, in the small city of Tres Coracoes — is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players ever to grace the sport.

Pelé is survived by six of his seven children and his wife, businesswoman Marcia Cibele Aoki.

RELATED VIDEO: Pelé, Celebrated Brazilian Soccer Legend, Dead at 82

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today," a message on his Instagram page read Thursday. "On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.

"His message today becomes a legacy for future generations," it continued. "Love, love and love, forever."

Related Articles
Pele
Pelé, Celebrated Brazilian Soccer Legend, Dead at 82
All About Pelé's Seven Kids
All About Pelé's 7 Children
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a. Pele attends the 'Hublot loves Football': Pele and Kylian Mbappe meeting at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
Soccer Legend Pelé Will Spend Christmas in Hospital as Cancer Battle Worsens: 'We Are Not Alone'
Pele
Pelé's Life in Photos
PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 02: Edson Arantes do Nascimento a.k.a. Pele attends the 'Hublot loves Football': Pele and Kylian Mbappe meeting at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
Soccer Legend Pelé Transferred to Palliative Care in Sao Paulo amid Colon Cancer Battle: Report
Georgina Rodríguez Shows Daughter's Baby Doll in Her Purse as They Leave Qatar After World Cup
Georgina Rodríguez Leaves Qatar with Daughter After Cristiano Ronaldo's Tearful World Cup Exit
Louis Orr
Former Knicks Player Louis Orr Dead at 64: 'A Wonderful Man Taken from Us All Too Soon'
Brittney Griner, Kerry Washington
Celebrities and WNBA Stars React to Brittney Griner's Release from Russia: 'See You Soon'
Stars Pay Tribute Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
Sheryl Crow, Bette Midler, Diane Warren and More Pay Tribute to the Late Christine McVie
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing poses with Kelly Piquet during the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony on December 16, 2021 in Paris, France
Who Is Max Verstappen's Girlfriend? All About Kelly Piquet
Cristiano Ronaldo attends the Quinas de Ouro 2019 awards ceremony at Pavilhao Carlos Lopes
Soccer Clubs and Players Send Love to Cristiano Ronaldo Following Death of Newborn Son
Antonella Rocuzzo and Lionel Messi attend the photocall of 'Messi 10' by Cirque du Soleil on October 10, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
Who Is Lionel Messi's Wife? All About Antonela Roccuzzo
Cristiano Ronaldo posts new pic with son. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc-IQ6OrDHL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Photo of His Newborn Daughter After Losing Twin Boy: 'Forever Love'
Elton John attends the "Rocketman" UK premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 20, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) ; Jerry Lee Lewis, recipient of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic); Dennis Quaid visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 09, 2020 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Dennis Quaid, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More Remember Late Rocker
Leslie Jordan speaks onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on April 18, 2021
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
Cristiano Ronaldo attends the Quinas de Ouro 2019 awards ceremony at Pavilhao Carlos Lopes
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to Return for Saturday's Game Following Death of Newborn Son