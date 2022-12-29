Cristiano Ronaldo, Joe Biden, Jon Stewart, More Pay Tribute to Late Brazilian Soccer Legend Pelé

The world is mourning the death of Pelé.

The three-time World Cup champion — who won the title alongside Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970 — died Thursday after undergoing treatment for colon cancer since September 2021.

Following the news of Pelé's death, tributes began to pour in on social media from other players, commentators, and world leaders.

Another soccer legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, shared a tribute on Instagram to his longtime friend and mentor.

"My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento," he wrote, translated from Portuguese, alongside a photo of the pair shaking hands.

Ronaldo added, "A mere 'goodbye' to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever. The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé."

Neymar Jr., Brazil's most famous current player, shared a poignant tribute on Instagram to his boyhood hero.

"Before Pelé, 10 was just a number," Neymar — who now wears 10 for the Brazil team — wrote in Portuguese. "I've read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all."

Alongside three photos of the legend, including one of Pelé wearing a crown, Neymar continued: "He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, Blacks and mostly: Gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!"

President Joe Biden tweeted about the soccer legend's death as well.

"For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé's rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible," he wrote on Twitter. "Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him."

French player Kylian Mbappé posted a photo with Pelé on Twitter, honoring the superstar. "The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING," he wrote.

English Premier League team Arsenal posted on Twitter, sending love to Pelé's loved ones.

"We are truly saddened to hear the news of Pele's passing. As a club, we had the privilege of hosting Pele in 1981, at Highbury. A memory we will always cherish. Our thoughts, along with entire football community are with Pele's loved ones today," the official account wrote alongside a photo of the soccer icon.

Lifelong soccer fan Jon Stewart also shared his praise for the superstar on Twitter.

"Cosmos had Beckenbauer and Chinaglia and Hunt and Eskandarian and Morais…but Pele was the show. To have the chance to see him in person…thanks for the thrill king. RIP," Stewart tweeted.

Pelé — who was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on Oct. 23, 1940, in the small city of Tres Coracoes — is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players ever to grace the sport.

Pelé is survived by six of his seven children and his wife, businesswoman Marcia Cibele Aoki.

"Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today," a message on his Instagram page read Thursday. "On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love.

"His message today becomes a legacy for future generations," it continued. "Love, love and love, forever."