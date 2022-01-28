Pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Projected on Dubai Building in Lavish Birthday Tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced in October 2021 that they are expecting twins together

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez got a one-of-a-kind gift for her 28th birthday.

The Manchester United star, 36, and Rodriguez shared footage of images and videos of her being projected on the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai this week. The videos and photos were from her Netflix show called I Am Georgina, as seen in the clip posted to his Instagram page.

Written above one of the images is the phrase "Happy Birthday Gio," which appears as faux fireworks are set off in the projection.

In the caption, Ronaldo wrote in Portuguese, "Muitos parabéns meu amor 🎂❤️🙏🏽," which translates to "huge congratulations my love" in English.

The soccer star also shared photos of the special occasion on his Instagram Story, including images of himself and Rodriguez posing as a couple and with their family in front of the extravagant gift.

On her own Instagram page, Rodriguez shared a photo of herself and Ronaldo sharing a romantic kiss while still overlooking the city, alongside the caption, "Dreams come true 🌟✨."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are currently awaiting the arrival of twins. The couple announced that Rodriguez was pregnant in October 2021.

The athlete is already dad to a set of twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 4. He also is the father of daughter Alana Martina, 3½, and son Cristiano Jr., 11.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed," Ronaldo captioned the October Instagram post. Rodríguez shared the same photo with the same caption on her own page.

In December, Ronaldo and Rodriguez confirmed that they were expecting a baby boy and a baby girl in a special sex reveal video shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

In the clip, Cristiano Jr. and Mateo held one balloon while Eva and Alana held another as Rodríguez counted backward from three. The kids then popped the balloons, sending both pink and blue confetti flying through the air as the family cheered.