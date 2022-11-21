Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's Relationship Timeline

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo isn't shy when it comes to expressing his love for his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their growing family.

The couple have been dating since 2017 after meeting at the Gucci store Rodriguez once worked at. Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez share their love for one another on social media often, in addition to providing glimpses into their family life. Rodriguez also opened up about her relationship with the footballer during her Netflix series I am Georgina.

"[I'm] the girlfriend of the most followed man," Rodriguez said in the series. "Cristiano is great, he's a very normal guy. I dreamed of having a Prince Charming by my side and now I have him."

From raising a family together to persevering through hardships, here is a complete timeline of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship.

Early 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez meet and begin dating

Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty

After ending his five-year relationship with model Irina Shayk, Ronaldo met Rodriguez while she was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store.

They began dating shortly after, with Rodriguez describing the early days of their relationship as a "very special start" during her Netflix series I Am Georgina. She also shared that Ronaldo would often pick her up from work in luxury cars when they first started seeing each other. "Many times he'd come after work," she described. "He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

January 9, 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make their first public appearance as a couple

Pressefoto Ulmerullstein bild via Getty

The newly minted couple made their first official appearance together — with Ronaldo's oldest son Cristiano Jr. — at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich.

May 25, 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make their relationship Instagram official

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Ronaldo and Rodriguez made their Instagram debut as a couple in March 2017 when the soccer star posted a picture of the two of them cuddling on a couch. He captioned the post with a single red heart emoji.

June 29, 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes twins via surrogate

The following month, Ronaldo announced the birth of his twins via surrogate on his Facebook page.

"So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," he captioned a photo of himself gazing at his two newborn babies, one dressed in a blue outfit and the other dressed in pink. He later revealed their names to be Eva and Mateo.

A few days later, Ronaldo posted a photo of himself and Rodriguez lounging with one of the twin babies on Instagram.

"Lovely moments 😍," the proud dad wrote.

July 18, 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce they're expecting

Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Just weeks after the twins' birth, the couple announced that Rodriguez was pregnant with Ronaldo's fourth child. Ronaldo confirmed the pregnancy to the Spanish news outlet El Mundo, saying that he was very excited about becoming a father again.

August 2017: Georgina Rodriguez debuts her baby bump on the cover of ¡HOLA!

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, Rodriguez graced the cover of ¡HOLA! with her baby bump on full display. In her interview with the magazine, the expecting mother opened up about her love of family and her desire to be around people with good energy.

"I'm very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals," she said. "I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy."

November 12, 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez welcome daughter Alana Martina

The couple welcomed daughter Alana Martina on Nov. 12, 2017. Ronaldo announced the news on both Instagram and Twitter, sharing a photo of himself and son Cristiano Jr. posing in scrubs next to Rodriguez, who held the newborn on her chest.

"Both Geo and Alana are doing well!" the athlete wrote in the caption. "We are all very happy!"

December 10, 2017: Georgina Rodriguez opens up about her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty

In another cover story for ¡HOLA!, Rodriguez posed for photos with her newborn daughter Alana and revealed how she got her name.

"We both chose the name. Cristiano chose Alana and I chose Martina," she told the magazine. "We decided to give her both names that each of us chose. We thought it was even more special."

Rodriguez also opened up about her relationship with Ronaldo. "When I have him next to me, I have everything," she said. "The children are our happiness — we wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them."

August 21, 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez take a family photo

After announcing his transfer to Italy's Juventus F.C., Ronaldo posted a photo of his entire family wearing matching Juventus jerseys.

"La famiglia bianconera!" Ronaldo wrote in Italian, which translates to "The black-and-white family," a nod to his new team's colors. Ronaldo transferred to Juventus after a nine-year career with Real Madrid.

November 15, 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spark engagement rumors

Rumors began swirling that Ronaldo had proposed to Rodriguez after she was spotted wearing a sparkling diamond ring in a since-deleted Instagram Story. The couple did not respond to the speculation.

June 12, 2019: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez go on a family trip

Shortly after celebrating Eva and Mateo's second birthday, the couple shared a family photo with all four of their children on what appeared to be a private plane.

"💖✈️ ¡Buen día con amor!" Rodriguez captioned the image, which translates to, "Good day with love!"

December 31, 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the new year

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronaldo posted a family photo and shared a message of hope for the upcoming year.

"2020 was not an easy year, there's no doubt about it," he captioned the snap. "No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world. But now it's time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference. Because no matter how hard is the fall, what really defines us is the way we get back on our feet and how fast we are ready to face new obstacles."

October 28, 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

In October 2021, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced that they were expecting twins. The dad of four shared the news by posting a selfie of the couple holding a sonogram.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻," Ronaldo wrote. "Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed."

December 16, 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal the sex of their twins

In a video posted to Instagram, the FIFA star and his girlfriend revealed that they were expecting a baby boy and girl. In the video, their kids Eva, Mateo, Alana and Cristiano Jr. pop balloons to reveal pink and blue confetti.

"Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed," the couple wrote in the caption.

January 27, 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Georgina Rodriguez's 28th birthday

Borja B. Hojas/WireImage

Ronaldo got Rodriguez a one-of-a-kind gift for her 28th birthday: a collage of images and videos from her Netflix show I Am Georgina projected onto the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai. The Manchester United star also shared photos of the celebration on his Instagram Story, including images of the couple and their family.

January 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez detail early days of their relationship in I am Georgina

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty

As part of Rodriguez's Netflix series, I am Georgina, the couple opened up about the early days of their relationship and how they had a "very special start" to their romance.

"I didn't think at the beginning that [the relationship] would be this strong. That I would fall in love with her," Ronaldo shared during the first episode. "I didn't expect it honestly. But after a while I felt that she was the woman of my life."

April 18, 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce the loss of their baby boy

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced the death of one of their newborn twins, their baby boy. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the couple wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

April 21, 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez bring home their baby girl

Cristiano Ronaldo and family. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Shortly after announcing the loss of their son, Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared a family photo with their newborn daughter.

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," the couple wrote. "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family ... Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

May 7, 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal their newborn daughter's name

About a month later, Rodriguez revealed the name of her newborn daughter on Instagram, sharing photos of the baby girl sleeping and writing in the caption, "Bella Esmeralda 💚 180422."

November 15, 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo discusses heartbreaking moment he and Georgina Rodriguez told their kids that their baby brother died

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo opened up about the pain he and Rodriguez faced after losing their newborn son. The soccer star recalled the moment they told their other children about Angel's death: "Gio arrived home and the kids start to say where's the other baby, where's the other baby?"

"The kids start to say 'Mom, where is the other baby….' " he continued. "After one week I say, 'Let's be upfront, and let's be honest with the kids, let's say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven.' "

Ronaldo also said that his family talks about Angel every day. "The kids understand, we had shouts around the table and they say 'Daddy I did this for Ángel' and they point to the sky. Which I like the most because he's part of their lives. I am not gonna lie to my kids, I say the truth, which was a difficult process."