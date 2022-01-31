"We had a very special start to our relationship," Georgina Rodriguez says in the couple's new Netflix reality series, I am Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Detail Early Days of Their Romance in Netflix Reality Series

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime love Georgina Rodriguez are opening up about the start of their relationship.

The couple is the subject of a new Netflix reality series, I am Georgina, which started streaming last week. The show follows the pair together and separately, with a focus on Rodriguez's life as the girlfriend of a high-profile athlete and as the mother of the couple's children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The soccer star, who hails from Portugal, and Rodriguez, who is Spanish, began dating in 2017 when she was working as a Gucci store assistant.

In I am Georgina's first episode, Ronaldo says (in Netflix's English audio translation), that when he met Rodriguez, he thought she was a "very interesting girl, so much more mature for her age."

Says Rodriguez, "We had a very special start to our relationship."

The couple recounted their early courting days, which sometimes included Ronaldo, 36, picking up Rodriguez from work in luxury cars.

"Many times he'd come after work," the 28-year-old recounts in the English audio translation. "He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

Adds Ronaldo, "It was funny because I would wait for her outside the store in these flashy cars I have. ... We would go home and there we would go into our own world."

Now, Ronaldo and Rodriguez are currently awaiting the arrival of twins. The couple announced that Rodriguez was pregnant in October 2021.

The athlete is already dad to a set of twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 4. He also is the father of daughter Alana Martina, 3½, and son Cristiano Jr., 11. He and Rodriguez co-parent the four children.

RELATED VIDEO: Gang's All Here! Cristiano Ronaldo's Pregnant Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shares New Family Photo

In the first episode, Ronaldo tells viewers in confessional footage that he "didn't think at the beginning that [the relationship] would be this strong. That I would fall in love with her."