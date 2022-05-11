Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Cozy Up After Daughter's Birth, Loss of Son

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez just announced the birth of their daughter Bella, as well as the tragic death of her twin brother

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez are spending quality time together in the sun.

The Portuguese soccer star, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of the pair cozying up on a boat with the caption, "❤️😘."

In the shot, Rodríguez is seen holding on to Ronaldo's arm as her head rests on his shoulder. Both are wearing baseball hats and sunglasses as they take in the sunshine.

It's been a difficult few weeks for Ronaldo and his longtime love. On April 18, the couple made the heartbreaking announcement that one of their newborn twins, a baby boy, had died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

He continued by thanking their doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," he concluded the post, signed by himself and Rodríguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's baby daughter Credit: Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram

As the couple continues to mourn the death of their newborn son, they revealed the name and birthdate of the baby's surviving twin sister over the weekend.

"Bella Esmeralda 💚 180422," Rodríguez, 28, captioned a series of adorable photos on Instagram of the little girl sleeping.