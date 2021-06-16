Cristiano Ronaldo Causes Coca-Cola's Value to Plummet $4 Billion After Televised Snub: 'Water!'
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo pushed two bottles of Coca-Cola away from him during a press conference
Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently not a big fan of soft drinks.
During a press conference on Monday, the Portuguese soccer phenom removed two bottles of Coca-Cola that were placed in front of him on a desk as he sat down to speak with reporters. After moving the soda out of view of the cameras, Ronaldo then held up a bottle of water and said in Portuguese: "Water!" Coca-Cola is a sponsor of UEFA Euro 2020.
Ronaldo's soda rejection coincided with shares of Coca-Cola dropping 1.6 percent, from $56.17 to $55.22, ESPN reported. While the drop may seem like a small jump, it was enough to wipe $4 billion from the soda maker's market value, bringing it down from $242 billion to $238 billion.
According to Yahoo, the company's shares were valued at around $55.10 on Wednesday morning, for a market cap of $236.62 billion.
Ronaldo was speaking during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2020), and a spokesperson for the event later said, "players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences," in response to the athlete's diss, according to CBS News.
"[Everyone] is entitled to their drink preferences," they added.
RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Family Photo of Him, His 4 Kids and His Girlfriend Celebrating New Year's Eve
Ronaldo's reaction to the soda went viral on social media, and even caught the attention of another health nut - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl title in February at 43 years old.
"It's almost like the veterans know what they're doing.... @Cristiano @TB12sports," he wrote on Twitter.
The soft drink snub should come as no surprise to any of Ronaldo's fans - the 36-year-old knows a thing or two about eating healthy, and regularly shows off his impressive abs on Instagram.
"I can still compete with the best players and can still maintain the shape I was in when I was 20 years old," he recently told Men's Health of keeping fit.
RELATED VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shares First Photo of Their Entire Family
"In football you have basic points - from training well to eating properly to drinking properly and so on - but recovery for me and from my point of view is the most important thing," he added.
Ronaldo scored two of three goals in Portugal's win over Hungary in the championship, CBS News said.