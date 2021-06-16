Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo pushed two bottles of Coca-Cola away from him during a press conference

Cristiano Ronaldo Causes Coca-Cola's Value to Plummet $4 Billion After Televised Snub: 'Water!'

Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently not a big fan of soft drinks.

During a press conference on Monday, the Portuguese soccer phenom removed two bottles of Coca-Cola that were placed in front of him on a desk as he sat down to speak with reporters. After moving the soda out of view of the cameras, Ronaldo then held up a bottle of water and said in Portuguese: "Water!" Coca-Cola is a sponsor of UEFA Euro 2020.

Ronaldo's soda rejection coincided with shares of Coca-Cola dropping 1.6 percent, from $56.17 to $55.22, ESPN reported. While the drop may seem like a small jump, it was enough to wipe $4 billion from the soda maker's market value, bringing it down from $242 billion to $238 billion.

According to Yahoo, the company's shares were valued at around $55.10 on Wednesday morning, for a market cap of $236.62 billion.

Ronaldo was speaking during the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship (Euro 2020), and a spokesperson for the event later said, "players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences," in response to the athlete's diss, according to CBS News.

"[Everyone] is entitled to their drink preferences," they added.

Ronaldo's reaction to the soda went viral on social media, and even caught the attention of another health nut - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl title in February at 43 years old.

"It's almost like the veterans know what they're doing.... @Cristiano @TB12sports," he wrote on Twitter.

The soft drink snub should come as no surprise to any of Ronaldo's fans - the 36-year-old knows a thing or two about eating healthy, and regularly shows off his impressive abs on Instagram.

"I can still compete with the best players and can still maintain the shape I was in when I was 20 years old," he recently told Men's Health of keeping fit.

"In football you have basic points - from training well to eating properly to drinking properly and so on - but recovery for me and from my point of view is the most important thing," he added.