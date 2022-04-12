Local authorities said they are investigating "reports of an assault" following the April 9 incident

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologized for his actions during a recent encounter with a young soccer fan.

A social media video taken last Saturday, April 9, shows Ronaldo, 37, knocking a cell phone out of a young fan's hands following a disappointing loss for his team, Manchester United, to Everton. The defeat has likely ended any hopes that the U.K. soccer team had of qualifying for the Champions League.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video of the post-game incident subsequently went viral, and local authorities confirmed an investigation into "reports of an assault" is underway, according to ESPN.

"Inquiries are underway and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness inquiries to establish if an offense has taken place," the Merseyside Police statement said, ESPN reported.

Ronaldo issued a public apology to the boy involved on Sunday.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game."

Ronaldo added, "I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Tafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

A rep for Ronaldo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sarah Kelly told local U.K. news outlet the Liverpool Echo that her son Jake Harding, 14, was the fan involved in the interaction with Ronaldo.

"[Harding] filmed all the United players walking through. And then he lowered his phone because Ronaldo had pulled down his sock and his leg was bleeding. He lowered his phone to see what it was — he didn't even speak," said Kelly. She claimed, "Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper and smashed the phone out of my son's hand and carried on walking."

Kelly said her son, who has autism, has bruising to his hand and was distraught after the encounter: "He's really upset about it and it's completely put him off going to the game again. This is the first football game he's been to and this has happened."