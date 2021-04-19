CPSC Warns Parents to Stop Using the Peloton Tread+ After Child Dies in Related Accident

Peloton disputes the CPSC advice, saying the Tread+ is safe "so long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed"

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an "urgent warning" to consumers about the Peloton Tread+ "after multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the machines."

In the Saturday release — which came one month after a child was killed in an accident involving the treadmill — the CPSC says they were "aware of 39 incidents including one death" related to the Peloton Tread+.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures and death," the agency shares. "In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately."

The commission also linked to a video of a child (warning: content may be disturbing to some viewers) being pinned underneath the fitness machine, which they say "demonstrates the hazard to children posed by the Tread+."

"It is believed that at least one incident occurred while a parent was running on the treadmill, suggesting that the hazard cannot be avoided simply by locking the device when not in use," the CPSC says. "Reports of a pet and objects being sucked beneath the Tread+ also suggest possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Peloton CEO John Foley previously announced in a March post on the company's website that he'd "recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death."

"While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved," Foley added.

The company also responded to the CPSC's Saturday warning in a release posted to their website the same day, calling it "misleading" and "inaccurate."

"There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed," their statement says, in part. "Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times."

Peloton treadmill Peloton Tread | Credit: Peloton

RELATED VIDEO: IKEA Issues Voluntary Recall of Dressers and Chests That Have Killed 6 Children

"The importance of following Peloton's safety warnings and instructions is abundantly clear in the video that CPSC included in its unilateral press release," they continue. "In particular, Peloton instructs Members to remove the Safety Key when the Tread+ is not in use, precisely to avoid the kind of incident that this video depicts."

The CPSC urges customers with a Peloton Tread+ to stop using the machine altogether if they have children or pets in the home.

"If consumers must continue to use the product, CPSC urges consumers to use the product only in a locked room, to prevent access to children and pets while the treadmill is in use," they say. "Keep all objects, including exercise balls and other equipment, away from the treadmill."