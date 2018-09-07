Former Cowboys Player Joseph Randle Arrested on Charge of Domestic Violence Rape

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested on a charge of domestic violence rape shortly before 4 a.m. local time on Friday morning in Wichita, Kansas, according to Sedgwick County inmate arrest records.

Randle, 27, is being held without bond at the Sedgwick County Jail, according to the records.

In a press release, the Wichita Police Department said that officers responded to a rape in progress call at an apartment complex around 1 a.m.

“Upon arrival, Officers contacted a 28-year-old female who had minor facial injuries and reported being sexually assaulted by Randle,” the release said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. It is unclear if Randle has obtained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Oklahoma State alum was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round in 2013. According to Sports Illustrated, he was released from the team in November 2015 after several run-ins with the law.

Prior to his latest legal trouble, the former running back spent much of the last 2 years in prison after he was found guilty for allegedly hitting three people with a car in February 2016, according to the Wichita Eagle. Leading up to that Randle was arrested six times in 17 months, CBS Sports reported.

During that period, Randle also spent some time in a Kansas state mental hospital, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Wichita Eagle reported that the 2016 incident occurred after a guest at a housewarming party used a racial slur during a game of beer pong and Randle was asked to leave. He was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, criminal threat and marijuana possession.

Randle was then released on probation in June, under a plea deal that allows prosecutors to ask for jail time if the former athlete were to run into legal trouble again, according to ESPN.

In addition to the criminal charges stemming from the housewarming party incident, the Wichita Eagle reported that at the time of his most recent arrest, Randle was also awaiting sentencing for a different felony case. The court date was scheduled for Oct. 9.

While he was still signed to the Cowboys, Randle was arrested in October 2014 for shoplifting underwear and cologne, as well as in February 2015 for marijuana possession, according to the Washington Post.

The 2015 arrest was made after police responded to a domestic violence call, although the Sedgwick County District Attorney later announced that there was insufficient evidence to make any felony charges against Randle, according to ESPN.

Randle was also arrested in November 2015 after allegedly becoming violent during a blackjack game, reported the Washington Post.

Following his arrest in February 2017, Randle ended up being charged with an additional count of felony aggravated battery after allegedly battering an inmate, according to the Wichita Eagle.