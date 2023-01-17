Cowboys Kicker Breaks Record for Most Missed Extra Points with an Apparent Case of the Yips

The Dallas Cowboys made history in more ways than one on Monday night.

During their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys snapped a streak of seven straight losses to quarterback Tom Brady over his two-decade career.

Even more surprising is that the Cowboys' 31-14 victory came after kick Brett Maher, who has made more 60-yard field goal attempts than any other player in NFL history, missed all three of his extra-point kicks in the first half, which was followed by a fourth miss in the second half.

Maher finally made one on his fifth try during the fourth quarter, but his four missed attempts are now an NFL record in a playoff game, per ESPN.

During the game, as Maher's missed attempts stacked up, social media users started discussing whether the kicker was experiencing the "yips."

Kevin Sabitus/Getty

The discussions gained so much traction that the Twitter account for the Merriam-Webster's dictionary shared their official definition of the word:

"A state of nervous tension affecting an athlete in the performance of a crucial action."

The phenomenon can affect athletes from many different sports, including baseball.

According to Baseball Bible, "yips" is described as "a sudden and unexplained loss of skills in experienced athletes caused by mental maladies." It's believed that anxiety and stress play a part in the sudden loss of skill.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to defend Maher after Monday night's game.

"I'm Money Maher's biggest fan," Prescott told reporters, per CBS Sports. "I talked to him individually, told him after the game, 'Let that go. We're gonna need it. I just played like s— a week ago.' That happens."

"Knowing what that guy's done with the resiliency he's shown throughout his career," he added. "Personally, no doubt he'll come back next week and be perfect and help us win."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also said the team would be keeping Maher, despite his off game.

"He's done enough good ones," he said, per Yahoo Sports.

Dallas will now face their longtime rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, in an elimination game on Sunday.