Cowboys Kicker Breaks Record for Most Missed Extra Points with an Apparent Case of the Yips

Brett Maher missed four extra point attempts during the Cowboys' playoff victory against Tampa Bay on Monday night

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on January 17, 2023 03:06 PM
Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida
Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty

The Dallas Cowboys made history in more ways than one on Monday night.

During their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys snapped a streak of seven straight losses to quarterback Tom Brady over his two-decade career.

Even more surprising is that the Cowboys' 31-14 victory came after kick Brett Maher, who has made more 60-yard field goal attempts than any other player in NFL history, missed all three of his extra-point kicks in the first half, which was followed by a fourth miss in the second half.

Maher finally made one on his fifth try during the fourth quarter, but his four missed attempts are now an NFL record in a playoff game, per ESPN.

During the game, as Maher's missed attempts stacked up, social media users started discussing whether the kicker was experiencing the "yips."

Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys misses an extra-point during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty

The discussions gained so much traction that the Twitter account for the Merriam-Webster's dictionary shared their official definition of the word:

"A state of nervous tension affecting an athlete in the performance of a crucial action."

The phenomenon can affect athletes from many different sports, including baseball.

According to Baseball Bible, "yips" is described as "a sudden and unexplained loss of skills in experienced athletes caused by mental maladies." It's believed that anxiety and stress play a part in the sudden loss of skill.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to defend Maher after Monday night's game.

"I'm Money Maher's biggest fan," Prescott told reporters, per CBS Sports. "I talked to him individually, told him after the game, 'Let that go. We're gonna need it. I just played like s— a week ago.' That happens."

"Knowing what that guy's done with the resiliency he's shown throughout his career," he added. "Personally, no doubt he'll come back next week and be perfect and help us win."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also said the team would be keeping Maher, despite his off game.

"He's done enough good ones," he said, per Yahoo Sports.

Dallas will now face their longtime rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, in an elimination game on Sunday.

