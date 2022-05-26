Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says Uvalde Shooting Has Made Him 'Fearful to Have Children'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says that the Uvalde school shooting — which happened only 380 miles away from the team's headquarters — makes him afraid to bring kids of his own into the world.
"Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children ... And that's not right," Prescott, 28, said in an emotional interview with USA Today after the team's practice in Dallas.
"That's sad. … I don't care if you're an athlete or not," he continued. "We're talking about children. We're talking about the future. I mean, I don't have kids and can't imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety."
Additional members of the Cowboys organization have spoken out about the tragedy, in which 21 people were killed — 19 children and two teachers.
DeMarcus Lawrence, who plays defensive end for the Texas team, shared his thoughts on Twitter, and spoke to USA Today, saying, "I feel like we are sitting back and looking on the outside and saying, 'It's not my family so it has nothing to do with me.' "
"I don't feel safe sending my kids to school," the 30-year-old, who is the father of four, added.
The Tuesday shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School and is now the second-deadliest school shooting in United States history. It comes nearly a decade after the December 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which killed 26.
Authorities have said the perpetrator shot his grandmother, who has so far survived her injuries, before driving to the school and crashing his car in a nearby ditch, then entering the building.
All the fatalities took place inside one classroom, authorities said.
It is believed that the suspect — who is now confirmed dead — was killed by police. A motive for the murders, if known, has not been released.
The school district in Uvalde has opened an official account with First State Bank of Uvalde to support Robb Elementary families affected by the tragedy. People can send checks through the mail (payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund") or donate money through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com. People can also donate by calling 830-356-2273.