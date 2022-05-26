Dak Prescott gave an emotional interview on the "anxiety" that he would have sending kids to school after another mass shooting

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says Uvalde Shooting Has Made Him 'Fearful to Have Children'

Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing the NFC Divisional Round playoff game to the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says that the Uvalde school shooting — which happened only 380 miles away from the team's headquarters — makes him afraid to bring kids of his own into the world.

"Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children ... And that's not right," Prescott, 28, said in an emotional interview with USA Today after the team's practice in Dallas.

"That's sad. … I don't care if you're an athlete or not," he continued. "We're talking about children. We're talking about the future. I mean, I don't have kids and can't imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety."

Additional members of the Cowboys organization have spoken out about the tragedy, in which 21 people were killed — 19 children and two teachers.

DeMarcus Lawrence, who plays defensive end for the Texas team, shared his thoughts on Twitter, and spoke to USA Today, saying, "I feel like we are sitting back and looking on the outside and saying, 'It's not my family so it has nothing to do with me.' "

"I don't feel safe sending my kids to school," the 30-year-old, who is the father of four, added.

The Tuesday shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School and is now the second-deadliest school shooting in United States history. It comes nearly a decade after the December 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which killed 26.

Authorities have said the perpetrator shot his grandmother, who has so far survived her injuries, before driving to the school and crashing his car in a nearby ditch, then entering the building.

All the fatalities took place inside one classroom, authorities said.

It is believed that the suspect — who is now confirmed dead — was killed by police. A motive for the murders, if known, has not been released.