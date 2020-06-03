Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Donating $1 Million to Improve Police Training, Change Systemic Racism

"As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you!," Dak Prescott wrote on Instagram

NFL player Dak Prescott pledged $1 million toward improving police training in the wake of George Floyd's death on May 25.

The 26-year-old Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced the donation in an emotional post to Instagram on Tuesday, coming just over a week after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who placed a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. Since then, protests calling for an end to police brutality and racial violence have erupted across the country.

“As a Black Multiracial American, I am disgusted and unsettled!” Prescott, who has a white mother and black father, wrote. “To be humble and to see every man and woman as the same takes humility and accountability."

Though he doesn't specify what organization will be receiving the donation, the NFL star said the funds will go toward addressing "systematic racism through education and advocacy" and enhancing police training.

"As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you!" Prescott wrote in his message.

"I have viewed these protests and riots in our streets as a form of strength and an attempt to show we as black people have rights that aren’t being perceived as equally as our counterparts," he continued.

Many of the protests have been marred by violence from police and rioters, and thieves looking to take advantage of the situation. Prescott discouraged others from participating in any looting or violence.

"We will clean our streets in our communities not only of the looting and violence, but most importantly the racism, racial profiling and hate!" he said.

Prescott also called on police officers around the country to hold themselves accountable for their actions.

“How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your own ranks don’t abide by it?” he wrote. “You need to hold your own accountable! Each of you are as guilty as the men who stood beside Derek Chauvin if you do not stand up against the systemic racism plaguing our police forces nationwide. TAKE ACTION!”

On Monday, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes also spoke out about Floyd's death and called for the end of "senseless murders" around the country.

"I hope our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted," he said. "We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better."

"Let's be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!" Mahomes added.

Last week, Floyd's family started a GoFundMe campaign to help them cover his funeral and burial expenses, as well as help them "continue to seek justice for George."

"My family and I watched in absolute horror as the now infamous and horrifying video began to spread quickly throughout social media," Floyd’s sibling, Philonise Floyd, wrote in a description on the page. "What we saw on that tape left us shell shocked; a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling directly on my brother's neck, obstructing his ability to breathe."

The campaign has raised more than $11.8 million as of Wednesday afternoon.

