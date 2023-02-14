Diehard Fans Throw Philadelphia Eagles-Themed Wedding Just Before the Super Bowl

A Pennsylvania couple recently packed their Fly Eagles Fly fandom for their own destination wedding!

Corey and Kate Howard, of Exton, Pa., were married in Mexico just before the Super Bowl, which was a fitting celebration for the diehard Philadelphia Eagles fans, according to 6 ABC in Philadelphia.

The couple, who met around the same time that the team last won the big game in 2018, let their allegiance to Eagles guide their love — all the way to the altar.

The couple donned custom team jerseys with "Howard" on the back over their tux and gown, and walked out to their reception to the team's official song, Eagles fan Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares."

Corey and Kate Howard. Courtesy of Katelyn Monaghan-Howard

Even their 2-year-old son Bryson got in on the act, and wore a Jalen Hurts jersey and carried a football during the big day.

"My son came out to the Eagles fight song because he knows, when the game is on, I'm going crazy, I'm always like 'E-A-G-L-E-S' and then he'll throw his arms up, so he knows it," Corey told the news outlet.

Corey and Kate Howard. Courtesy of Katelyn Monaghan-Howard

The Howards landed on their wedding theme idea just as the Eagles' playoff fortunes began to take off.

"The timing of it right before the Super Bowl and we're huge Eagles fans, my family and her family so it kind of just all worked out," Corey said.

Corey and Kate Howard. Courtesy of Katelyn Monaghan-Howard

The newlyweds were able to return to their Chester County home in time to watch the Super Bowl, the station reported.

Unfortunately for the Howards, though, Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl victory is the second in quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career, and the third for head coach Andy Reid. The franchise last won in 2020, when they beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.