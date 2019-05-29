Couple Has Prom at Pittsburgh Pirates Game After Boy, 19, Declared too Old to Attend by School

A young couple in Pittsburgh were treated to much more than some peanuts and Cracker Jacks during a recent night out at the ballpark.

Mary Lewis, 18, skipped her senior prom in favor of a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game last week after learning she’d be unable to take her 19-year-old boyfriend, John Marzula, as her date because he was deemed too old, reported KDKA.

The North Catholic High School senior and Marzula, a college student at Kent State University, instead put on their best formal wear and spent the night watching baseball from behind home plate.

“This is my senior prom,” Lewis wrote on a sign that she brought into PNC Park with her.

The sign caught the attention of the Pirates, who decided to make the night extra special for the pair by inviting them out for a photo shoot and dance on the field to Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight.”

“We didn’t win tonight, but we found this incredible story of love at the ballpark. Mary and John couldn’t attend Mary’s prom at her high school, so they decided to spend the night at PNC Park,” the team wrote on Twitter.

“Before the night was over we understood that no prom night is complete without one last dance,” the team wrote. “So with the help of many good folks at the park, we took them to the field for a moment they will always remember and a dance to Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight.”

Lewis and Marzula also posed for photos on the field and in the dugout, which they later shared on Instagram accompanied by grateful captions.

“Me and Johnny have a habit of making the best out of things, this beats any prom,” Lewis wrote. “Thank you @pittsburghpirates for making that night so special and to my amazing boyfriend for doing this with me. I can say confidently that I will never forget my senior prom.”

Added Marzula, “I’m sure many of you have seen these already, but what an incredible and unique experience for myself and Mary. Thanks to the Pirates for an unforgettable night.”

The student handbook at Lewis’ high school says that students can invite dates to special events from other high schools as long as they meet unspecified requirements.

It also notes that students who graduated from North Catholic the year prior can accompany a current student as their date, but non-graduates cannot.