Two Buffalo Bills Fans Get Married on 50-Yard Line in NFL Franchise's First Halftime Wedding

Image zoom (L-R) Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli Adrian Kraus/AP/Shutterstock

Are you ready for some football (with a side of ‘til death do us part)?

Buffalo Bills superfans Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli got married in front of 70,000 people on Sunday, tying the knot at the 50-yard line of New Era Field, as the Bills took on the New England Patriots.

As the winners of the “Halftime Wedding Experience of a Lifetime” contest, the couple got to make history, participating in the NFL’s first-ever halftime wedding.

During the short ceremony, which only lasted about two minutes, Park and Binggeli exchanged vows while standing under a Buffalo Bills-branded archway — and were married by retired Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams.

Afterward, the pair triumphantly raised their hands together as the bride pumped her other fist in the air.

Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli won the @BuffaloBills' NFL100 Experience of a Lifetime, and were married halftime of today's game! Former Bills legends Kyle Williams, @JimKelly1212, @thurmanthomas, and @SteveTasker89 were in the wedding. #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/sha7BTiJ9l — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

Although getting married in the middle of a football game might not be every bride’s dream, the Bills have played an important part in the couple’s relationship.

Park and Binggeli had their first date at a game back in 2008 and almost a decade later, Binggeli popped the question at a tailgate party, the couple told the team.

While tossing a football around ahead of the 2017 game, Park noticed a special note Binggeli had inscribed on the ball: “You intercepted my heart. Let’s tackle the world together. Will you marry me?”

Long before she met Binggeli, the team was also a big part of Park’s life, as growing up she went to many games with her late father.

“I miss my dad terribly and I know this is probably his dream. His baby girl is getting married at the Bills game,” said Park.

Image zoom Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli Adrian Kraus/AP/Shutterstock

While their ceremony may have bucked tradition, the pair still managed to share many of the regular firsts — just away from the cameras.

“We still wanted to provide a full wedding experience,” Shaena Kershner, vice president of marketing for the team told WIBV. “So, they’re gonna have hair and make up before the wedding starts. They’ll have cake cutting and a first dance after. They also get to watch the second half in the business class with all the legends that are here which I think there are 120 legends.”