Cori Gauff Says 'It Was Cool' to Learn Michelle Obama 'Knows I Exist': 'She's One of My Role Models'

Cori “Coco” Gauff is making quite the name for herself at Wimbledon this year, so much so that she’s drawn the attention of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The 15-year-old tennis phenom, who is the youngest Wimbledon qualifier in the Open Era, has taken the tournament by storm, and she’s thrilled to just know that one of her heroes knows she exists.

“I was super excited,” Gauff told reporters on Saturday, according to CNN, after the former first lady tweeted about the Florida teen’s victory over Hercog.

“She’s one of my role models,” added Gauff. “So it was just cool to see that she knows I exist.”

Obama had tweeted, “Coco is terrific,” on Friday after the tennis star’s incredible comeback to make the final 16 of the Wimbledon tournament and defeating Venus Williams in the first round.

During the same press conference, Gauff said she was ecstatic to learn that Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, had cheered her on. “I was, like, screaming. I hope Beyoncé saw that,” she said of Knowles’ Instagram post. “I hope she told her daughter about me, because I would love to go to a concert.”

Serena Williams also praised Gauff, despite the fact that the high school student knocked the mother of one’s older sister out of the Wimbledon tournament.

“I think there are some 15-year-olds, like me, who wouldn’t know what to do at Wimbledon,” Williams told reporters. “Then you have a 15-year-old like Coco who knows what to do.”

“I think she’s definitely on a different level, so I think she’s totally capable and ready, to be honest,” Williams responded when asked if Gauff could win the entire tournament.

Also, Jaden Smith, whom Gauff is a big fan of, tweeted at the tennis athlete, writing, “Shout Out @CocoGauff You’re The One.”

Gauff takes on former world No. 1 Simona Halep on Monday.