Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp Says the LA Rams Will 'Keep Pushing' Next Season as Defending Champs

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2022-23 NFL season as the defending champs, which for Kupp, only means there's more work to be done.

"You just don't have enough time to take your foot off the gas. You got to keep your foot down, you got to keep pushing," Kupp, 29, tells PEOPLE.

Kupp is enjoying the last stretch of the NFL offseason before his Los Angeles squad hosts Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on September 8.

"That'll be a great game," Kupp says of his team's home opener at SoFI Stadium.

The Bills finished their 2021 regular season as the third seed for the playoffs, but were ultimately defeated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl Confetti Kids Cooper Kupp celebrates Super Bowl win | Credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

"I mean, there's so many good football players on [the Bills]. I heard of the defensive end recently that's decent," says Kupp.

He specifically admires Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, who he says "play really well together," for Buffalo. "Offensively, they obviously have a ton of guys over there, very talented football players," he says.

The Super Bowl MVP adds, "It's going to be a great challenge for us."

"I'm looking forward to that, but there's a lot to do still. A lot of work to be done before we get to that point," he explains.

Along with his strict diet and exercise routine, Kupp tells PEOPLE of another crucial component to his success on the field. "Right around this time every year, I just get killed by my allergies," he says.

That's why the Super Bowl MVP teamed up with Pataday to keep him "at the top" of his game. "One drop in the morning of Pataday Once Daily Relief Extra Strength, boom, knocks out my eye itch all day," says Kupp. "It's a great tool for me to use that allows me to be at the top of my game where everything is clicking."