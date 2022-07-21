L.A. Rams Star Cooper Kupp Takes Home Two Awards at the 2022 ESPY Awards

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was also named Most Valuable Player of February's Super Bowl 56

Cooper Kupp is adding two more awards to his shelf!

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver won the Best NFL Player and Best Championship Performance categories at the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

"Just won best championship performance, team award, so thankful for these guys," the 29-year-old said at the event. "We're working to bring another one back next year."

In February, Kupp took home the Super Bowl 56 MVP trophy after helping make the game-winning pass that brought his team a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He also scored two touchdowns in the big game.

"I don't feel deserving of this," Kupp said in his acceptance speech, adding, "It just comes down to this team, the way we prepared. The way we loved on each other trusted each other. I don't feel deserving of this."

He continued: "I just don't have words. I'm just so thankful for everyone. Everyone that's been in my life that's encouraged me, pushed me has been there for me every step of the way."

The defending champion Rams will open the 2022-2023 regular season by taking on the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.

While speaking with PEOPLE in June, Kupp said he was looking forward to the first game back with the team.

"I mean, there's so many good football players on [the Bills]. I heard of the defensive end recently that's decent," said Kupp. "Offensively, they obviously have a ton of guys over there, very talented football players."

"That'll be a great game," Kupp continued.

Buffalo finished the 2021 regular season as the third seed for the playoffs, but the team was defeated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.