Cookie Monster Wows with the 'Most Delightful' Performance of 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame'

Chicago Cubs fans were treated to the concert of a lifetime when the one and only Cookie Monster stepped into the booth to belt “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Wrigley Field on Thursday.

After taking the mic during the seventh inning stretch of the Cubs’ game with the Atlanta Braves, the legendary Sesame Street member told the Cubs supporters that — just for the special occasion! — “C” stood for “Cubbies.” Cookie Monster then sang the classic song in his trademark gravelly voice, as hundreds of Cubs fans, and their players, sang along with him.

After belting his beautiful rendition of the tune, Cookie Monster paid tribute to Cubs broadcasting icon Harry Caray’s signature phrase, “Let’s get some runs!” by yelling, “Let’s get some cookies!”

Before the singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” the unofficial anthem to American baseball from 1908, Cookie Monster posted a vlog to his Twitter describing his excitement.

“Hey, this Cookie Monster here at Wrigley Field,” he said. “Oh boy, me so excited because me going to sing the 7th inning stretch ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game,’ ” the famous muppet said.

He added: “Me no can wait, me no can wait, me no can wait — Go Cubs!”

The Cubs’ own Twitter account posted a video of Cookie Monster’s showing, calling it “the most delightful rendition of the 7th Inning Stretch,” before adding the hashtag, #AuthenticFan.

Cookie Monster may have brought the Cubs good luck, as they beat the Braves, 9-7.

Cookie Monster can now add his name to the many celebrities and notable figures who have sung “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at the stadium. The list includes Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, the Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan, comedian Jim Belushi, former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka, and actors Gary Sinise, Vince Vaughn and Bill Murray.

In addition to his obvious passion for singing, the nearly 50-year-old Cookie Monster is also a lover of poetry, about — of course — cookies.