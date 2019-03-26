Conor McGregor Says He's Retiring from MMA: 'Proper Piña Coladas on Me!'

Conor McGregor is retiring from mixed martial arts fighting, he said on Monday in a brief tweet.

The Irish UFC star, nicknamed “The Notorious,” shared the news on Twitter — just hours after saying he was “eager to fight” again in a TV interview.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today,” McGregor wrote. “I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper [Piña] Coladas on me fellas!”

McGregor’s surprise announcement came hours after a pre-taped interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon aired, in which he spoke of possibly fighting next in July.

“My next fight, we’re in talks for July. So we’ll see what happens, a lot of politics been going on,” he told Fallon. “The fight game is a mad game. But again, like I said, and to my fans, I am in shape, and I am ready. So let’s see what happens.”

The scandal-plagued star, 30, noted that while his accomplishments have already set him up for life, he hoped to continue in his career for the love of the game.

“I’ve done a lot, I’ve fought a lot, I’ve never pulled out of contests. You know, I’ve gone through some crazy injuries and crazy external situations that many a man would sprint for the hills if it happened to them,” he said. “But I’ve stood firm, I’ve done my piece for the company. So I am in a position now … I don’t necessarily need to fight. I am set for life, my family is set for life, we are good. But I am eager to fight. You know, so we’ll see what happens. I’m just staying ready.”

Conor McGregor

UFC President Dana White told ESPN in a text message that he thinks McGregor’s decision to step back isn’t completely unexpected.

“He has the money to retire and his whiskey [brand Proper No. Twelve] is KILLIN it. It totally makes sense. If I was him I would retire too,” White said. “He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The whiskey will keep him busy and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on. He has been so fun to watch!!!”

McGregor — who is currently ranked eighth on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) pound-for-pound list — was suspended from the sport in January and fined $50,000 for his role in the UFC 229 brawl in Las Vegas, according to USA Today.

Steve Marcus/Getty

If he does not retire, his suspension will be lifted April 6.

McGregor previously told the world he was retiring via Twitter in April 2016, though his decision didn’t last long, as he fought again several months later at UFC 202.

“I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. Catch ya’s later,” he wrote at the time.

The Dublin native’s retirement this time around comes the same month he was arrested in Miami Beach after he allegedly damaged, then stole the phone of a fan attempting to take a photo with him.

Conor McGregor Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty

McGregor, who holds UFC belts in two divisions, was arrested by Miami Beach Police and charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief after the incident at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.