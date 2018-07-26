Conor McGregor Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct, Avoids Jail Time

UFC star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on Thursday, in a deal that allows him to avoid jail time after attacking a bus filled with UFC fighters at Barclays Center in April.

The 30-year-old fighter, who recently announced he is expecting his second child with girlfriend Dee Devlin, will participate in anger management treatment and serve five days of community service, ESPN reported. The former UFC champion will still be able to work within the United States as part of the agreement with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, and he will also keep a clean criminal record.

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” McGregor told reporters outside of the New York courthouse. “I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans — thank you for your support.”

McGregor faced a possible 12 criminal charges stemming from the incident in April, which saw him tossing a metal dolly through a bus window as the vehicle arrived at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a UFC media event.

Among the possible 12 charges, the Dublin native had faced two felony criminal mischief charges carrying a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Footage of the incident was posted on Instagram Stories by UFC fighter Felice Herrig, which showed McGregor holding up a metal guardrail and preparing to launch it at the bus before he was intercepted. The caption, “Conor McGregor Causing Trouble,” could be read on the video.

Other men, allegedly part of the Irish sports star’s entourage, were also shown in footage charging at the bus, with at least one seen trying to throw a chair.

UFC fighter Michael Chiesa was injured, sustaining several cuts to his face, and his coach, John Wood, said he had been hospitalized after McGregor and the other men threw objects at the bus.

“They stormed the building, got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting on buses and started to attack the buses with trash cans, dollies,” UFC president Dana White told reporters directly after the incident. “This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of this company.”

Chiesa, along with fighter Ray Borg, were pulled from their fights on April 7 due to the minor injuries they received during the incident.

As part of the agreement, McGregor reimbursed the bus company in full, BBC reported.

“This is a fair resolution that holds the defendant accountable, ensures restitution for the victims and requires the defendant to perform community service where he can reflect on his conduct and give back to society,” the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, according to ESPN.

With the legal hurdle now behind him, it is speculated that McGregor will once again return to the UFC to face Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov — the current UFC Lightweight Champion who was a passenger on the bus that was attacked.

While White did not hide his “disgust” of McGregor after the incident, the lure of a drama-filled fight involving the controversial fighter and the current champ will likely be difficult to ignore.