Conor McGregor OK After Being Hit by Car While Biking: 'Could've Been Dead'

UFC legend Conor McGregor is OK after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Friday.

The 34-year-old UFC fighter shared footage from the scene to his Instagram account after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle on the road.

McGregor explained to his 46 million followers that the driver who hit him was caught in "a sun trap" on the road. "The driver couldn't see me," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

According to the athlete, the car went "full speed straight through" him while driving on a small country road in Ireland.

"Thank you God, it wasn't my time," the athlete wrote.

In a video from the moments after the accident, McGregor says "I could have been dead there," as the driver is heard apologizing in the background.

McGregor, who appeared to walk away from the incident without any major injuries, said his athleticism helped him during the scary moment. "Thank you wrestling and judo also," he wrote, adding that "having an awareness of the landing" after he was struck was what "saved" his life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McGregor thanked the driver for stopping and checking on him throughout the interaction and shared video footage of the aftermath, including his beanie on the ground.

After the accident, the vehicle's driver, who told McGregor his name is Nick, apologized multiple times to the MMA fighter and drove him home, along with his damaged bicycle.

"All good man, all good," said McGregor, who filmed his conversation with Nick on the ride home.

The accident comes nearly a year after McGregor was arrested in Ireland on alleged dangerous driving violations. He was stopped and detained outside of Dublin, The Irish Independent reported, while driving his Bentley Continental GT.

His spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN in a statement that "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

McGregor — who is recognized as one of the biggest stars in the UFC — announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in 2019, before coming out of retirement in 2020.