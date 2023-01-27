Conor McGregor OK After Being Hit by Car While Biking: 'Could've Been Dead'

"The driver couldn't see me," McGregor explained on Friday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 04:08 PM
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor. Photo: Stuart Wilson/BFC/Getty Images

UFC legend Conor McGregor is OK after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Friday.

The 34-year-old UFC fighter shared footage from the scene to his Instagram account after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle on the road.

McGregor explained to his 46 million followers that the driver who hit him was caught in "a sun trap" on the road. "The driver couldn't see me," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

According to the athlete, the car went "full speed straight through" him while driving on a small country road in Ireland.

"Thank you God, it wasn't my time," the athlete wrote.

In a video from the moments after the accident, McGregor says "I could have been dead there," as the driver is heard apologizing in the background.

McGregor, who appeared to walk away from the incident without any major injuries, said his athleticism helped him during the scary moment. "Thank you wrestling and judo also," he wrote, adding that "having an awareness of the landing" after he was struck was what "saved" his life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McGregor thanked the driver for stopping and checking on him throughout the interaction and shared video footage of the aftermath, including his beanie on the ground.

After the accident, the vehicle's driver, who told McGregor his name is Nick, apologized multiple times to the MMA fighter and drove him home, along with his damaged bicycle.

"All good man, all good," said McGregor, who filmed his conversation with Nick on the ride home.

The accident comes nearly a year after McGregor was arrested in Ireland on alleged dangerous driving violations. He was stopped and detained outside of Dublin, The Irish Independent reported, while driving his Bentley Continental GT.

His spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN in a statement that "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

McGregor — who is recognized as one of the biggest stars in the UFC — announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in 2019, before coming out of retirement in 2020.

Related Articles
Deion Sanders BTS Shots from Super Bowl Commercial
Deion Sanders Talks Quality Time with Family and Filming Their Super Bowl Ad: 'There's Strength in Unity'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks through the tunnel prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Lost 15 Lbs. During Tumultuous NFL Season and Divorce from Gisele Bündchen: Report
Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the championship game in the Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis, . Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, N.C., for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure Obit Packer Basketball, Indianapolis, United States - 12 Mar 2006
Longtime College Basketball Announcer Billy Packer Dead at 82
Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) returns to the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-16 Lions Falcons Football, Atlanta, United States - 26 Dec 2021
Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25, was Expecting Child with Girlfriend: 'Gone Too Soon'
Matt Barnes attends the 3rd Annual "Celebration Of Serenity" Golf Tournament at Porter Valley Country Club on October 17, 2022 in Northridge, California.
Former NBA Star Matt Barnes Appears to Spit on Fiancée's Ex-Husband at NFL Game
C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Says His Car Was Stolen After Playoff Win Against Giants
College basketball game interrupted by Uber Eats delivery person going on the court
Door Dash Driver Walks on Court During College Basketball Game Trying to Deliver McDonald's
Downy Unstopables Super Bowl Ad To Feature Hidden Celeb: Guess Who?
A Mystery Celeb Will Reveal Himself for Downy Unstopables' Super Bowl Ad — but He Might Get Robbed First
Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant
Remembering Kobe Bryant on 3rd Anniversary of Crash That Also Killed His Daughter, Gianna, and 7 Others
Washington Redskins nose tackle Chris Baker (92) during a NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-13
Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'
Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts
Mac Jones' Dad Predicted NFL Stardom for His Son, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa — and Got It in Writing
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games
Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan 'Definitely into Each Other,' Says Source
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Denies Assaulting Woman Last Summer During Birthday Celebrations on His Yacht
Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics poses for a photo with eleven of his Championship rings in 1996 in Boston, Massachusetts
NBA Legend Bill Russell Remembered by Steph Curry, Magic Johnson in Trailer for New Documentary