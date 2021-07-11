Conor McGregor Loses Fight Against Dustin Poirier After Suffering Leg Injury During First Round

Conor McGregor of Ireland kicks Dustin Poirier in their welterweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor of Ireland kicks Dustin Poirier in their welterweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor has racked up another loss to Dustin Poirier.



During the first round of Saturday night's highly-anticipated UFC 264 fight, the Irish MMA pro, 32, injured his leg, leaving him unable to get off the mat before time expired, according to ESPN. After the fight, UFC President Dana White said that McGregor had injured the lower tibia in his left shin.



Poirier, 32, won by TKO and McGregor was transported out of the arena on a stretcher.

"It sucks. It's brutal. It's not the way you want to see fights end," White said while speaking to reporters at a press conference, adding that McGregor would go into surgery on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"His ankle snapped from throwing punches. He was fighting back," White added. "It wasn't like he was up against the cage defenseless...if his ankle doesn't break, I think we get to the end of the round."



White added that another rematch between the pair is likely.



"The fight didn't get finished. You can't have a fight finish that way. We'll see how this whole thing plays out," he said. "Who knows how long Connor's out. Poirier will do his thing until Connor's ready."

Conor McGregor of Ireland kicks Dustin Poirier in their welterweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier | Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty

As for the cause of his injury, Poirier said that he hurt McGregor's ankle on a checked kick, although the Irish fighter denied this, ESPN reported.

"He fractured it on one of the checks at the beginning of the fight, then it broke on a punch, for sure," Poirier said during his post-game interview. "I pointed at him at the beginning of the fight, that's when I checked a kick, that's when it cracked. It was probably cracked and then something twisted with the punch."

Both fighters are also determined to face each other once again.

"This is not over!" McGregor said after the match, while Poirer remarked, "we are going to fight again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.



Back in January, McGregor suffered a second-round knockout loss to Poirier at UFC 257.



Following his defeat, the fighter shared a post on Instagram, saying he was looking forward to redemption in a future match. "Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I'm excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands," he wrote. "Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again."