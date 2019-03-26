Conor McGregor Revealed to Be Under Investigation for Sexual Assault a Day After Retirement: Report

Just a day after announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts, former UFC champion Conor McGregor has been named as the man at the center of a sexual assault investigation in his native Ireland.

According to a story published Tuesday in the New York Times, a woman is claiming McGregor assaulted her at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin in December.

The alleged assault was previously reported on by a number of local news outlets in the country, but McGregor was not named in the articles as Irish publications and authorities do not typically release the names of people who are the focus of investigations until after they have concluded.

In a December story, the Irish Mirror reported that an assault by a “well-known celebrity” took place after the alleged victim spent a night socializing with friends in south Dublin. The woman, stated to be in her 20s by the Mirror, reportedly suffered serious injuries at the luxury hotel that left her clothes stained with blood.

She did not make a formal complaint to police until an acquaintance did so on her behalf, the Irish Times reported.

Authorities have questioned McGregor, but he was released and has not been charged, according to the New York Times.

In a statement to PEOPLE, McGregor’s spokeswoman said the 30-year-old fighter’s retirement is not tied to the alleged investigation.

“This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now,” Kessler said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false.”

Conor McGregor mugshot from March 2019

She added: “Should Conor fight in the future it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.”

Irish police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The news of an alleged investigation into McGregor comes the morning after he suddenly announced his retirement from MMA.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today,” McGregor tweeted on Monday night. “I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

The surprise announcement came hours after a pre-taped interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon aired, in which he spoke of possibly fighting in July.

“My next fight, we’re in talks for July. So we’ll see what happens, a lot of politics been going on,” he told Fallon. “The fight game is a mad game. But again, like I said, and to my fans, I am in shape, and I am ready. So let’s see what happens.”

The UFC star, who previously announced his retirement in April 2016 before making a return, noted that his accomplishments have already set him up for life.

“I’ve done a lot, I’ve fought a lot, I’ve never pulled out of contests. You know, I’ve gone through some crazy injuries and crazy external situations that many a man would sprint for the hills if it happened to them,” he said.

“But I’ve stood firm, I’ve done my piece for the company. So I am in a position now… I don’t necessarily need to fight,” he continued. “I am set for life, my family is set for life, we are good. But I am eager to fight. You know, so we’ll see what happens. I’m just staying ready.”

Earlier this month, McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach after he allegedly damaged, then stole the phone of a fan attempting to take a photo with him. He was charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief after the incident at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

“Last evening, Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement,” McGregor’s defense attorney, Sam Rabin, told ESPN. “Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation.”

He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 10.