Conor McGregor Reportedly Hit a Man for Refusing a Shot of His Whiskey

Conor McGregor appears to be at the center of yet another altercation.

On Thursday, TMZ Sports obtained a video from April 6 that purports to show the Irish UFC star, nicknamed “The Notorious,” punch an elderly man in the face when he refused to take a shot of McGregor’s Proper Twelve whiskey.

In the video, McGregor, 31, is reportedly seen approaching a group of men sitting at the bar at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, Ireland. He proceeds to order shots of his whiskey, handing them down to the group.

One man refuses the shot, according to TMZ, moving the glass away when McGregor places it in front of him. The UFC fighter forcefully places another glass in front of the man, who moves it away again, shaking his head.

It’s unclear if anything was said between the pair, but McGregor can be seen fist-bumping and cheering with a group of men further down the bar. Then, without warning, he punches the elderly man square in the face.

Two other men instantly pulled McGregor away and out of the bar.

McGregor’s rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The man who was punched seemed to show little reaction to the blow in the video.

TMZ reported that police opened an investigation back in April when the incident occurred, though it’s unclear if it is still active and there were no reports of McGregor being charged.

An Garda Síochána, Ireland’s National Police and Security Service, declined to comment to PEOPLE.

This isn’t McGregor’s first time finding himself in trouble.

In 2018, he was arrested in New York City for attacking a packed UFC bus in April and injuring fighter Michael Chiesa. Chiesa suffered several cuts to the face. McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief as a result of the incident. Those charges were eventually dropped.

Earlier this year, on March 11, the fighter was also arrested and charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief in Miami Beach following an alleged altercation with a fan, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The criminal charges were also dropped two months later, according to CBS Sports.

In March, McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.