Conor McGregor Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Dee Devlin: 'My Future Wife'

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been together since 2008 and share two children together

Conor McGregor is getting married!

The 32-year-old former UFC champion announced the exciting news of his engagement on Saturday, sharing a sweet Instagram photo taken after he popped the question to his longtime love, Dee Devlin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the celebratory photo, McGregor wrapped his arms around his now-fiancée and showed off a big smile as Devlin flashed her sparkling engagement ring.

"What a birthday, my future wife," McGregor captioned the sweet post, referring to Devlin's upcoming birthday on Sunday.

Many of McGregor's colleagues took to the comment section of the post to wish the couple the best, including Artem Lobov who wrote, "Congratulations to you and Dee!!!" while Holly Holm said, "Congratulations! Many blessings ❤️."

The couple has been together since 2008 and shares two children together — 3-year-old son Conor Jack Jr., born in May 2017, and 1-year-old daughter Croia, who was born in January 2019.

According to Page Six, Devlin grew up down the road from McGregor’s hometown in Ireland and has been by his side for over a decade since he first started his UFC career.

"Every day since I started in this game, she’s supported me," he told VIP Magazine in 2013. "She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her."

"I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub," he said. "I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls."

In the same interview, Devlin said, "I really admired his dedication to that, too."

"He’s very funny," she added. "He always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh."

Image zoom Conor McGregor and family Conor McGregor/Instagram

Years ago when McGregor started training, he quit his job as a plumber, and Devlin stood by his side, believing that he would one day make it as a fighter.

"We believe in the Law of Attraction and we’ve always believed that he would make it to the UFC one day," she told the publication. "Now that he has, he’s proved me right."

"I’ve always supported him, so I’m glad that it’s come to fruition for him, and for us, really," she added. "We’re going to make a living out of this now and it’s great! It makes me go a bit gooey inside when he says that he’s working hard for me."