"There is no excuse to not push harder and harder every single day," says Conor McGregor, who is launching his new TIDL Sport recovery line

Conor McGregor on Coming Out of Retirement, How He's Preparing: 'I Got in the Best Shape of My Life'

Conor McGregor is jumping into a new ring.

Ahead of McGregor's upcoming return to the UFC octagon against Dustin Poirier, PEOPLE exclusively announces that the recently un-retired mixed martial arts fighter, 32, has launched his new TIDL Sport recovery line.

"I started focusing on my body more. Recovery after training is such an important part of it, and by finding the right way to recover, I got in the best shape of my life," McGregor tells PEOPLE.

The Notorious announced he was retiring in June 2020. But these days, McGregor, who was inspired by LeBron James to learn more about taking care of his body outside of the gym, has been training hard and recovering smarter with TIDL Sport and McGregor Fast, his own training program, as well as nutrition management and self-care to enhance his skills ahead of UFC 257.

"I really started focusing on my health," says McGregor, who has gone more than a year without competing after his first-round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone last January. "Everyone trains hard and eats right, but what about recovery?"

McGregor adds, "When you feel good, you train harder and you perform better. I know that I am doing the right things now to make myself feel in top shape. I eat right, I spend time taking care of myself in recovery, so there is no excuse to not push harder and harder every single day."

McGregor partnered with The Anthos Group to launch TIDL Sport, which focuses on plant-based therapy and proven exercise science mechanisms to deliver immediate relief and long-term recovery for athletes.

"When people hear recovery, they think it's just about pain relief or sore muscles, but it's so much more than that. I look at it as more of a preparation for my next workout as opposed to relief from the last one," says McGregor.

The athlete adds, "Using TIDL products just made my body feel revived and after meeting with the team, I knew that we could create products that really work and make recovery easier for the athlete."

TIDL Sport's flagship product, the TIDL Sport Plant-Powered Cryotherapy Topical Spray, delivers relief through cryotherapy and novel plant science, leaving athletes feeling refreshed and ready to take their training to the next level.

"When we target the inflammation, we solve for the root cause of pain and soreness in athletes, allowing them to fully recover and be ready for their next session. Dedicated athletes can benefit from recovery as a part of their daily routine," says Dr. Akash Bajaj, Pain Specialist and Medical Director at The Anthos Group.

The plant-based ingredients in TIDL Sport range from hemp-plant-derived extracts to well-known, organic anti-inflammatory agents. The enhanced touch-free formula sprays on clean with an immediate cooling relief, which increases blood flow to the site of application and enables the plant-based ingredients to self-absorb and go to work.