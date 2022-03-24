Conor McGregor Arrested in Dublin for Alleged Dangerous Driving Violations

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has since been released on bail and is set to appear before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date

Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested in Ireland on Tuesday following an alleged driving incident.

The UFC fighter, 33, was stopped and detained outside of Dublin, The Irish Independent reported, while driving his Bentley Continental GT. He has since been released on bail.

A rep for McGregor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but his spokesperson Karen Kessler told ESPN in a statement that "Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

If he is convicted of dangerous driving, McGregor could face a fine of up to €5,000 or six months in prison, or both a fine and imprisonment, according to The Irish Independent, which reports that the athlete was previously fined €400 for speeding in 2017.

The Garda, Ireland police force, is unable to comment on named individuals, but told PEOPLE a man in his 30s had been arrested Tuesday for "an incident of dangerous driving" in Palmerstown, a Dublin suburb.

Following his arrest, he was taken to Lucan Garda Station and charged. The man has since been released, and is set to appear before Blanchardstown District Court "at a later date."

Conor McGregor of Ireland kicks Dustin Poirier in their welterweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Conor McGregor and Du | Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty

McGregor's arrest comes after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at The Marble Arch Pub in 2019 and was fined €1,000, according to The Irish Independent. During his hearing, the court revealed that McGregor had 18 prior convictions, many of them for traffic offenses.

In April 2018, McGregor was arrested in New York City for attacking a UFC bus and injuring fighter Michael Chiesa, who suffered multiple cuts to his face. McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief; charges which were later dropped.

In early 2021, McGregor was sued by a woman claiming she had been assaulted by him at a Dublin Hotel in 2018. The civil case is ongoing; SB Nation reports that the Garda were recently ordered to disclose any evidence they collected for the lawsuit to the woman.