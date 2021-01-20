Conor McGregor Accused of Rape in Civil Lawsuit: Report

The MMA fighter was revealed to be under criminal investigation in 2019 but he investigation did not result in charges

The New York Times obtained a statement of claim filed by the woman in Ireland, who has not been identified, accusing the UFC athlete of rape. The claim includes details of her allegations for the first time, the outlet reported Tuesday.

The woman is suing McGregor, 32, and another unnamed man for an incident that allegedly took place on Dec. 9, 2018, at a hotel in Dublin, Ireland.

The suit, filed Monday, is seeking between $1.79 million to $2.13 million for the woman's loss of wages, the sale of her home and purchase of a new one, and medical expenses, according to the NYT's report.

The woman said that she and a friend, as well as a friend of McGregor's, were picked up by the MMA fighter's driver after she and McGregor exchanged "flirtatious" Instagram DMs. The two reportedly knew each other because they grew up in the same area and "previously socialised in the same wider circles," the statement of claim said, according to the NYT.

On the way to the hotel, the woman reportedly said she took some cocaine that had been "produced" in the car.

Once at the hotel, McGregor allegedly "beckoned" the woman into the bedroom, where he asked her to perform a sexual act that she refused, the NYT reported. McGregor allegedly began kissing and undressing her, even though she was protesting, the claim said, per the NYT. She stopped fighting against the athlete after he picked her up by the neck three times, the outlet reported the claim said.

McGregor then allegedly raped her, according to the claim, the NYT reported.

The woman then fell asleep, and woke up in the evening. McGregor's friend gave her a drink, and the woman said she lost memory after that, besides being in a taxi home sometime later. Police later told her that McGregor's friend said he had sex with her, the claim said, per the NYT.

When she arrived home, the woman's mother called her an ambulance and she was given a sexual assault exam at the hospital, which found that she had bruising and abrasions on her body, the claim reportedly said.

The rape allegations were reported to the police a month later.

According to the NYT, the woman has not worked since May 2019 and cites psychological and emotional issues because of the alleged assault in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed after Irish police and prosecutors conducted an investigation during which he was arrested and questioned, but they decided not to pursue a criminal case against McGregor, the NYT reported.

Because Irish publications and authorities do not release the names of people who are the focus of investigations until after they have concluded, McGregor was not named in the reports of the criminal assault investigation until the New York Times did so in March 2019. The news o f the alleged attack broke one day after McGregor announced his retirement (though he has participated in a couple of fights since and is scheduled to face off against Dustin Poirier on Saturday in Abu Dhabi).

In March 2019, McGregor's spokesperson, Karen Kessler, said in a statement to PEOPLE, "This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now. The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false."

"After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardai which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included: interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected," Kessler said in a statement to PEOPLE Tuesday. "The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail."

Ireland National Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In 2018, McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after attacking a bus filled with UFC fighters at Barclays Center in New York, and in March 2019 was arrested in Miami Beach after an alleged altercation with a fan. The charges were later dropped after the fighter settled a civil case.