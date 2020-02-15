Common Leads Team Wilbon to Victory in 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Image zoom Common Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

These celebrities have earned the ultimate basketball bragging rights!

Team Wilbon — fronted by team captain Common — won the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday, 62-47.

In addition to nabbing the win, Common — who scored 10 points, made 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals — was also named the MVP of the game!

“Man, I just feel good being home in Chicago. I just wanted to represent Chicago,” he said on the field after his big win. “I appreciate this award. It feels good, man. I’ve got some awards, but this is a great award right here.”

Held at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, each team got its name from their respective celebrity coaches: ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon. As Wilbon is from Chicago, his team got to be designated as the home team.

Common’s full team also included Latin superstar Bad Bunny, comedian Hannibal Buress, country artist Kane Brown, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste, Saturday Night Live star Alex Moffat, chef José Andrés, comedian Famous Los, singer and rapper Jidenna, and retired NBA star Quentin Richardson.

🏆 M V P @common 🏆 Common's all-around performance (10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL) helps Team Wilbon defeat Team Stephen A., 62-47, in the #RufflesCelebGame. pic.twitter.com/IqG6pJ6Xc4 — 2020 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 15, 2020

The opposing team, lead by captain Chance the Rapper, consisted of Quavo, Taylor Bennett, a rapper who’s also Chance’s brother, actor LaRoyce Hawkins, retired NFL player Anthony “Spice” Adams, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, 2K Sports marketing director Ronnie RK, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, actor and comedian Lil Rel Howry, and retired NBA star Darius Miles.

Both teams also included one member from the WNBA. Chelsea Gray, a point guard for the Los Angeles Sparks, rounded out Common’s team, while A’ja Wilson, a power forward for the Las Vegas Aces, was part of Chance’s team.

Adding a little extra star-power to the night, each team had a famous assistant coach to help lead the way. Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams joined Wilbon while Guy Fieri helped out the opposing team.

Before the game, both teams paid tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant as well as former NBA commissioner David Stern with a 24.2 second moment of silence.

24.2 seconds of silence was held before the All-Star Celebrity Game to honor Kobe Bryant and David Stern. pic.twitter.com/MlgJkjD9Mr — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2020

The match-up helps kick off the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend, which will conclude with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, as LeBron James’ team faces off against another team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.