Commanders Quarterback Carson Wentz Released by Team After One Season

Carson Wentz joined the Commanders after being traded by the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason last year

By
Published on February 27, 2023 06:11 PM
Commanders Quarterback Carson Wentz Released After One Season
Photo: Jonathan Newton/getty

Carson Wentz no longer plays for the Washington Commanders.

The team released the quarterback along with safety Bobby McCain, per an announcement shared on its website on Monday.

Wentz joined the Commanders after an offseason trade with the Indianapolis Colts last March. During his time on the NFC East team, he appeared in eight games and started in seven. He scored 11 touchdowns and completed 62.3 percent of his passes totaling 1,755 yards. He also had nine interceptions.

After starting in the first six games of the most recent season, he was forced to sit out until game 16 after breaking his finger when the Commanders played the Chicago Bears. He returned to the field when the team took on the San Francisco 49ers later that season.

"The Commanders believed that Wentz could use his veteran experience to push Washington to the playoffs, but after missing over half the season with his injury, those hopes ultimately did not pan out," the team said in its release.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders will now save $26.17 million against its salary cap.

In his most recent Instagram post, Wentz reacted to the Commanders' season coming to an end on Jan. 10.

"Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted," he wrote alongside images of him and his now-former teammates. "Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and more importantly-- grateful for the people I got to work with all year."

He continued, "Such a fun, unique group of guys and some relationships were built that will last a lifetime! Lots of memories, fun, laughs, and highs & lows, but I praise God for the opportunity once again and the journey along the way. #AO1"

As for McCain, he had been with the Commanders since 2021, appearing in 34 games with 32 starts. He had 139 tackles and four interceptions, the team noted in its release.

With Wentz's exits, Sam Howell and Taylor Heinicke are the remaining quarterbacks on the team, with Heinicke scheduled to be a free agent in March.

Earlier this month, Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Howell would be the team's top quarterback in the offseason.

RELATED VIDEO: Damar Hamlin Aims to 'Eventually' Return to NFL After 'Trauma' of Cardiac Arrest: 'In God's Hands'

"Going in, [Howell will] start as the No. 1 but it's something he has to continue to earn and show us he deserves to be that guy," said Rivera, according to ESPN. He added, "We don't intend to overspend on capital, whether draft picks, players and money."

Praising Howell, he said, "He has the ability to put the ball where it needed to be and he learned very quickly from his mistakes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before leading the Commanders, Wentz was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles to the Colts ahead of the 2021 season.

Related Articles
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Damar Hamlin's Recovery After Cardiac Arrest
brock purdy, tom brady
49ers QB Brock Purdy Out for 6 Months Following Elbow Injury Sustained During NFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (R) after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Super Bowl Lvii, Glendale, Arizona, United States - 11 Feb 2023
Jason and Travis Kelce Told Each Other 'I Love You' in Post-Super Bowl Embrace After Chiefs Win
C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Says His Car Was Stolen After Playoff Win Against Giants
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
All About Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: From Pennsylvania Kid to NFL Starter
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Celebrates Buffalo Bills' Wild Card Win with Simple, but Touching Emojis Message
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Josh Allen's Girlfriend Is 'Proud' of Him This Season Despite Bills Playoff Loss: 'True Leader'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Is at Bills' Facilities Almost Daily Since His Release from the Hospital, Coach Says
Nick Sirriani and Brett Ashley Cantwell family with Santa
Who Is Nick Sirianni's Wife? All About Brett Ashley Cantwell
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: A patch in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin in Team's First Game Since Player's on-Field Medical Emergency
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Visits Bills Teammates at Training Facility Less Than Two Weeks After Cardiac Arrest
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Says He's Retiring 'for Good' After 23 Seasons in the NFL in Emotional Video
Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
Peyton Manning (18) has a little fun with his son Marshall who tackles him and his daughter Mosley (R) after practice on day four of the Denver Broncos 2014 training camp July 27, 2014 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins