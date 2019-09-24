Missouri College Volleyball Player, 21, Dies After Falling from Ladder

Image zoom Shelby Meyer Facebook

A Missouri college volleyball player died in an off-campus accident Saturday while attempting to climb to the roof of an apartment building.

Shelby Lee Meyer, 21, was rushed to the emergency room after officers responded to a report of a fall around 2 a.m. local time, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.

The Columbia College junior was trying to climb a ladder to the roof of an apartment building, but fell off the ladder, police said. She later died in the emergency room.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play in Meyer’s death, but an investigation is ongoing.

Meyer, of Festus, Missouri, had joined the Columbia Cougars volleyball team this fall after transferring from Mineral Area Community College.

She had played in all of the Cougars’ 12 games this season, and led the team in digs, according to local NBC affiliate KSDK.

On Monday, the Cougars shared an emotional tribute to Meyer on Instagram, remembering her as the “sweetest.”

“The one with the brightest smile, loudest giggle and best dance moves. We love you and we miss you,” the post read. “Selfishly we wish you were here with us, but you have made it to your forever home and knowing that we have so much peace. Thank you to those who are praying and have mentioned how much of a light Shelby was to you. She sure was one to us. Please continue to lift up the Meyer family and our team in prayer. You are so loved, our sparkplug.”

Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple also issued a statement confirming Meyer’s death and said that counselors would be available to students throughout the week.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that we have lost another member of the Columbia College community. Sadly, student Shelby Meyer died in a tragic accident early Saturday morning off-campus,” he wrote. “We want to extend our sincerest condolences to Shelby’s family, friends, and teammates.”

Meyer’s death comes just days after Columbia College freshman Nadria Wright, 18, was shot and killed off-campus on Sept. 13.