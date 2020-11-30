"No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity," the 26-year-old punter said

Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez Has Cancerous Tumor: 'It Will Not Be an Easy Bump on the Road'

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez will have surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on Tuesday, he revealed in a social media post this week.

The 26-year-old shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Like I said before, it’s always God’s plan and it will always be bigger than my plans."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body," he said. "I will be getting surgery on Tuesday and I know that it will not be an easy bump on the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family, coaches, and friends reaching out."

Sanchez's post continued, "Unfortunately, there are things you can’t control in life and this is one of them. No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can’t flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever."

The athlete said he was upset to miss time "playing beside my brothers" in the 2020-2021 NFL season, but would be watching.

"Love y’all," he concluded his post. "#God’sPlan #ColtsNation."

"We love you, @Rigojio88. Blue heart #RigoStrong," the Colts wrote on Twitter alongside the player's message.

The football player also received love from his teammates in numerous messages, which the team aggregated for a Twitter post.

"We've got your back brother," wrote the Colts' Luke Rhodes. "Just a step in your journey. You'll be back with that iron leg in no time! Prayers are for you and know that God doesn't make mistakes. Can't wait till [you're] sic back with us."