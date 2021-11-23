Jim Irsay handed out the $100 bills to a group of Buffalo Bills fans who sat in front of his suite on Sunday

Colts Owner Signed and Handed Out $100 Bills to Buffalo Football Fans Following Indianapolis Win

A group of Buffalo Bills fans didn't leave empty-handed after watching their team lose to the Indianapolis Colts this past weekend.

Colts owner Jim Irsay handed out autographed $100 bills to several Bills fans who sat in front of his suite during the Colts 41-15 victory over the Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Saying thanks to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front of us and tolerated our cheering yesterday) with some personally autographed 'Benjamins,' " Irsay wrote on his Twitter account.

Irsay also posted a video of the fans, who wished him a happy Thanksgiving holiday.

"It's signed," Irsay, 62, said while speaking to the group. "You'll probably still spend it. That's okay."

According to Bleacher Report, Irsay has shown his generosity before, and regularly gives out tickets to games on his social media accounts.

The Colts currently have a 6-5 record, good for second in the AFC South, just behind the 8-3 Tennessee Titans.

Sunday's win offered the Colts a bit of revenge. In January, the Bills eliminated Indianapolis from last season's playoffs with a 27-24 win.

RELATED VIDEO: Senior Director of DEI with the NFL Wants to 'Help Enfranchise Women Into the Sport'