Colorado Avalanche Dent Stanley Cup Within Minutes: 'A New Record'

The Colorado Avalanche won the 2022 Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals

Number one in the league, and now a new record: the Colorado Avalanche hadn't even made it off the ice before they dented the Stanley Cup.

Colorado became NHL champs for the first time since 2001 on Sunday night, after they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 2-1 win in Game 6.

Roughly five minutes later, their championship trophy was dented.

While the champs gathered for a celebratory photo on the ice, Avalanche right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel was holding the trophy. Aube-Kubel stumbled as he went to join the team, dropping the trophy on the ice and creating a noticeable dent in the bottom of the Cup.

"It's the first time it's ever happened on the ice," said Hockey Hall of Fame's Keeper of the Cup, Phil Pritchard, during an interview with Denver news station KDVR.

Pritchard added, "I don't even know if they had it five minutes and there's a dent in the bottom already. Right in the middle of the team photo. I guess it's a new record today. Five minutes into the presentation it's happened."

Unlike other pro sports trophies like the NFL's Lombardi and the NBA's Larry O'Brien, which are made in duplicate to go to the next champ each year, the Stanley Cup is the same trophy that has gone to the top NHL team since 1892. As the winning team celebrates with the Cup over the summer, it typically picks up a few dings — but never this fast.

"I guess we will have a little chat with them soon and we'll go through the process of how we're going to repair it," Pritchard said.