Colombian Soccer Player Rushes to Help Opponent Who Went Into Cardiac Arrest During Match
Soccer player James Rodriguez is being credited with helping to save his opponent's life during an in-game medical emergency.
According to a post from ESPN FC, Rodriguez — a member of Al-Rayyan of the Qatar Stars League and the Colombian national team — rushed to the aid of player Ousmane Coulibaly after Coulibaly went into cardiac arrest during a match.
A photograph posted of the nail-biting moment showed Rodriguez holding 32-year-old Coulibaly's head while on the field. Another image posted to Twitter showed players from both teams surrounding Coulibaly as he was being treated.
"James helped by adjusting his rival's head so that he could breathe properly, according to doctors," Qatar's BeIn Sports said on Twitter of 30-year-old Rodriguez.
In a translated statement posted by ESPN Deportes, Coulibaly's team, Al-Wakrah, said his condition has stabilized following the incident.
"The Qatar Stars League wishes the player a speedy recovery, and we would like to thank the medical staff of both teams, paramedics and doctors for their great effort during these types of events," Al-Wakrah said in the translated statement, noting that Coulibaly is stable and hospitalized.
RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Knocks Out Woman with Ball During Warmups, Gifts Her Jersey as Consolation
The game between the two clubs was suspended after players from both teams asked that it not resume, ESPN Deportes said. The game ended with a 1-0 victory for Al-Rayyan.
On Instagram, Coulibaly posted a selfie from his hospital bed that showed him giving a thumbs up.
"I wish you the best, thank God you are very well," Rodriguez commented on the post.
RELATED VIDEO: Australian Pro Soccer Player Josh Cavallo Publicly Comes Out: 'I'm Proud to Be Gay'
In a previous post, Coulibaly's wife thanked his fans for their supportive messages and thanked the medical team that helped Coulibaly after the incident.
"He is in very good hands," she wrote.