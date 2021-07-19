"This is by far one of the best moments of my life," Collin Morikawa said after winning the 2021 Open Championship on Sunday

Collin​​ Morikawa, 24, Makes History with Win at The Open, Gets Sweet Shout-Out from Girlfriend

Collin Morikawa made history over the weekend!

The Los Angeles-born golfer, 24, won the 2021 Open Championship on Sunday — making him the first player to win two different majors in his debut attempt.

Morikawa, who previously won his debut PGA Championship last year, finished the day 15-under par, and two shots ahead of Jordan Spietch, who had been at the top of the leaderboard during the majority of the tournament. Additionally, the two-time major winner is now the only player besides Tiger Woods to have won The Open and the PGA Championship before the age of 25.

"This is by far one of the best moments of my life," Morikawa said after his big win.

As for his upcoming trip to the Tokyo Olympics, the athlete is going for gold. "Hopefully I can recuperate over the next week. The Olympics are the same goal — to win," he said. "But it's also to make memories. I'm going to be called an Olympian for life, it's going to be the coolest experience."



"Anytime you're able to represent your county means a lot," he added.

Morikawa also got a sweet shout out from girlfriend Katherine Zhu, a former collegiate golf champion.

"So incredibly proud of you!" she wrote on social media alongside a shot of the pair embracing. "You've accomplished so much since turning pro in 2019 and I really can't wait to see what's next."

The couple met in college while attending the University of California, Berkeley.

"It's crazy cause I won my first college tournament that next week, I think. And we've done pretty good since," Morikawa said in a video shared by the PGA Tour in 2020.

As they're both golfers, Zhu added that they're "very competitive."

"Yeah, always. We're never letting each other win. I think she beats me, probably on 70% of our chipping competitions," he remarked. "It just always makes me a better player."

Prior to his Open win, Morikawa was ranked fourth in the world, earning him a spot to compete for Team USA in the upcoming Olympics.

The athlete announced the exciting news last week during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It gives me chills," he said of the career accomplishment. "Two years ago I was an amateur, and look at us now. Now we're trying to win gold."