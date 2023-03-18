College Wrestler's Mom Goes Viral After She Breaks Glasses in a Rage Over Match Upset

"Her glasses did not survive that match," the ESPN SportsCenter broadcasters said of the woman's reaction to her son's loss

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 18, 2023 05:38 PM
Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee
Photo: Sue Ogrocki/AP/Shutterstock; ESPN

Wrestling star Spencer Lee suffered an upset during a NCAA Division I championship match — but it was his mother's reaction to the surprise loss that went viral.

Lee, a three-time national champion from Iowa who had been looking for his fourth national title, was defeated by No. 4 seed Purdue's Matt Ramos in the final seconds of the semifinals match.

Ramos — who led Lee 4-1 during most of the first period before Lee made a comeback overtaking him 5-4 — was able to pin Lee at the end of the third quarter, clinching the win and ending Lee's 58-game winning streak, which had been the longest in the nation, per ESPN.

While ESPN's SportsCenter replayed the end of the match to get reactions from the players, they also broadcasted Lee's mom Cathy having a major reaction to her son's loss.

In the clip, she is seen in a yellow sweater watching the end of the game with rapt attention before seemingly screaming out in agony and grasping another woman as the match ended and Ramos was named the winner.

Cathy then walked away, furiously ripping off her glasses as she did so and crushing them in her hands. She was also captured on video tearing the remnants of her frames to pieces before throwing them on the ground and turning to cry on someone else's shoulders.

"Spencer Lee's mom Cathy, an alternate for the U.S. Olympic judo team, and her glasses did not survive that match," the ESPN broadcasters said as the moment was shown.

"And that's unfortunate to see, but this is what happens here…There's so much at stake here. The parents are just as engaged," the casters added. "And that's a tough moment for the Lee family."

Some people in the sports industry poked a bit of fun at the video, including American MMA fighter David Rickels, who tweeted, "Based mom." He also responded to someone's reply saying that "dad would've ate the glasses" with "lol facts."

Broadway actor Christopher John O'Neill jokingly compared the outburst to getting a video game update: "My Xbox when there's another MW2 update to download," he tweeted.

