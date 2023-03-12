College Umpire Suspended 'Indefinitely' After Shocking Third Strike Call Ends Game

Plate umpire Reggie Drummer has been suspended indefinitely by the Southland Conference following the Friday game

By
Published on March 12, 2023 08:03 PM
plate umpire who made an egregious third strike call to end a game between New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State
Photo: ESPN

The collegiate Southland Conference has suspended plate umpire Reggie Drummer indefinitely after making a third strike call that ended the game between Mississippi Valley State (MSV) and the University of New Orleans (UNO) on Friday.

"The Southland Conference is committed to promoting and enforcing the principles and standards of good sporting conduct in connection with all Conference activities involving our member institutions, including competition against non-conference opponents. The Conference expects this conduct to be upheld by all game participants," began Southland Conference's statement released Saturday.

"After a thorough review of the New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State baseball contest on March 10, 2023, the Southland Conference confirmed the home plate umpire's conduct and actions were deemed detrimental to the Conference and in violation of Section 3 Character and Conduct of the CCA Mechanics Manual for Baseball," the statement continued.

"As a result, the umpire has been removed from the series and has been suspended indefinitely from Southland Conference baseball games," the statement read.

plate umpire who made an egregious third strike call to end a game between New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State
ESPN

Subsection 3.1 relating to character and conduct states, in part, that "umpires are expected to exhibit and uphold the standards of integrity of the umpiring profession" and that "umpires should make every decision based on the circumstances and facts presented."

The first rule of Subsection 3.2 relating to conduct also states that "umpires shall bear a great responsibility for engendering public confidence in sports."

Southland Conference officials concluded: "The conference will have no further comment.

According to ESPN, Drummer called two strikes in a row when MSV left fielder Davon Mims was up to bat with a 1-1 count and two outs in the ninth inning on pitches outside the batter's box.

However, UNO catcher Jorge Tejeda caught the ball in the first pitch called when it crossed behind the plate just below Mims' knees.

plate umpire who made an egregious third strike call to end a game between New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State
ESPN

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ESPN reported that Mims protested the call by jumping out of the batter's box, but his next pitch was called as a strike, despite hitting the ball low away from the plate.

"Oh, my gosh! Wow! He got rung up on ball two!" said UNO radio play-by-play announcer Emmanuel Pepis during the broadcast, per ESPN. "That is horrific! ... Drummer just wanted to go home."

The third strike call ended the game, with UNO winning 7-3. ESPN reported that Mims was angry and attempted to confront Drummer. However, Drummer ignored Mims as he walked off the field.

Another umpire replaced Dummer Saturday in the second game of the conference series.

Related Articles
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Deion Sanders visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row at the Moscone Center on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California
Deion Sanders' 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Basketball
Three Players Ejected from College Basketball Tournament After Punches Are Thrown
basketball
8 Players Suspended After Women's College Basketball Game Turns Into Brawl
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat during the game during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 05, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Miami Heat Suspends Dewayne Dedmon for 1 Game After Sideline Conduct Was 'Detrimental to the Team'
OREO Cookie Papa Bites
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Card Placeholder Image
Texas Longhorns Coach Suspended After Allegedly Assaulting Fiancée
All American -- "99 Problems"-- Image Number: ALA102b_0535ra.jpg -- Pictured: Taye Diggs as Billy
Taye Diggs Departs 'All American' After Shocking Episode but 'You Haven't Seen the Last of Billy Baker'
JJ Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai
J.J. Watt Offers to Pay Back Fan Who Lost $1K Bet During His Game: 'I Got You'
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Simona Halep of Romania looks on against Daria Snigur of Ukraine during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Tennis Star Simona Halep Provisionally Suspended After Failing Drug Test
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy