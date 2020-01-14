College NFL Players Have No Idea Who Britney Spears Is, Haven’t Heard of AOL

Making it to the college national football championship may come easy for these athletes, but knowing facts about the 1990s? Not so much.

On Monday, ESPN released a video that featured several players from the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers teams being asked to identify different people and items that were popular in the ’90s.

The players, which included Trevor Lawrence, Grant Delpit and Ja’Marr Chase from LSU, and Justyn Ross from Clemson, were all born between 1998-2001.

First, the boys were asked to identify the logo for AOL, and right off the bat, they were stumped.

“What the hell is this? Is this messaging?” one player asked, while another said, “Is this like a website or something?”

Nearly all of the players were confused, asking questions like “Is this MySpace?” and “Online what?”

Next up, the athletes had to identify Britney Spears — and it didn’t go well.

“I know her name,” one player said as he laughed off not being able to identify the “Oops I Did it Again” singer.

“It’s gotta be Lindsay Lohan or Hilary Duff,” said another player, which was echoed by another teammate, who confidently guessed that Spears was Lohan.

“Ive never seen her in my life,” one player admitted of the photo of Spears, while another candidly said, “Can I tell you who I thought it was? Lady Gaga.”

The college athletes redeemed themselves, however, when nearly all of them correctly identified a VCR player.

But things didn’t go well when they were shown a photo of rapper Nas. In fact, nearly none of the players could come up with a guess that was remotely close.

“I wouldn’t have guessed that is at all,” one player admitted when learning who the 46-year-old legendary rapper was.

The players faired decently well — for the most part — when they were shown the iconic photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet aboard the Titanic ship from the beloved 1997 film.

Though one player asked, “Is this Romeo and Juliet?”

The athletes struggled again when they had to identify famed singing group TLC, with incorrect guesses including the Spice Girls and Destiny’s Child. The same occurred when they had to identify a photo from the sitcom Seinfeld.

“Friends?” one player incorrectly guessed, while another thought the photo was actually from The Big Bang Theory.

But when the college athletes were shown a photo from the Fox sitcom Martin, which starred Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell, they nailed it.

“This is my favorite TV show!” one player proudly declared, while another said, “I watch this show legit every night.”

On Monday night, the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers 42-25 to win the 2019 college football national title. This is their fourth national championship victory.