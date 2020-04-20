College Mascot Dogs Had a Zoom Call Together for 'Informative Discussion' on Quarantining

Image zoom

These sports pups are keeping sociable while social distancing.

On Friday, sportscaster Adam Amin posted a clip of a Zoom call he had with more than a dozen live college mascots, with the dogs adorably representing their schools in the virtual chat session. Amin asked the animals questions about self-isolating during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has pushed college campuses to close and sporting events to be postponed.

“Great to see you guys,” says Amin at the start of the video call, asking genuine questions to the oblivious dogs who sit, stretch and yawn during their appearances. The segment ends with the dogs running out of frame, with the interviewer saying, “All great contributions, guys. This is what we were looking for, this is awesome.”

“I wanted to meet with the v goodest doggos to have an informative discussion about dealing with quarantine…” Amin captioned the humorous video on Twitter.

Some of the mascots featured in the clip included four-legged representatives from schools like Butler University, Drake University, the University of Connecticut and the University of Washington, among others.

Earlier this month, several NCAA dogs participated in another video call, with the athletic department from Bryant University reminding fans that animals need friends too during isolation.

“@BryantTupper spent some time with his friends today. Dogs need other dogs, too,” they wrote on Twitter, sharing an image of the furry video call.

Last month, BBC Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter kept busy while self-isolating with the help of some companion animals, as well. Cotter hilariously narrated a food-eating competition between his dogs Olive and Mabel in a video he posted on Twitter. “I was bored,” he captioned the clip.

“Well how fitting that it should come down to these two,” the Scottish sports broadcaster said in the video as he filmed the two pups beside each other. “Olive five-times the champion, Mabel the rising star, winner last year. You can see how excited they are but feel the tension.”

The cute at-home clip quickly went viral, with stars like Ryan Reynolds commenting on its hilarity.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.