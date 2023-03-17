Pa. College Hockey Player Suspended for Throwing Disabled Woman's Wheelchair Down Stairs of Bar

Carson Briere, a junior student-athlete at Mercyhurst University and the son of Philadelphia Flyers' interim general manager, has apologized for his actions after a video surfaced on Twitter

By
Published on March 17, 2023 08:43 AM
This is the sign on over the main entrance to Mercyhurst University in Erie
Mercyhurst University. Photo: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

A Pennsylvania college hockey player has been suspended from his team after surveillance footage surfaced of him pushing an empty wheelchair down the stairs of a crowded bar.

Carson Briere, a junior at Mercyhurst University and the son of former NHL player Danny Briere, has been suspended by the school along with two other players on the hockey team, reported the Erie Times-News.

Police are investigating the incident, which could result in criminal charges for the 23-year-old Briere, the outlet added, after the surveillance video was posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

In the video, a man identified as Briere is shown talking with two other young males. After briefly sitting in an empty wheelchair, which was positioned in front of the stairs, Briere is seen getting up and then pushing it down the stairs.

The video has been viewed more than 37 million times as of Friday morning.

Mercyhurst is investigating the alleged inappropriate student conduct, as well as the Erie police and Erie County District Attorney's Office, after a police report was filed, per the Times-News. A representative for the D.A.'s office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for additional information.

"We were obviously disgusted to see this," Rick Filippi, a co-owner of Sullivan's Pub & Eatery where the incident happened, told the newspaper about the video.

gofundme to help raise money towards a new wheelchair for the person Sydney
Sydney Benes. GoFundMe

Briere was dropped from the Arizona State University hockey team in 2019 for violating team rules before he transferred to Mercyhurst a year later, the newspaper added.

On Wednesday, he apologized for his role in the incident.

"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," he said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

gofundme to help raise money towards a new wheelchair for the person
Carson Briere. GoFundMe

His father, who was named the interim general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers last week, also offered an apology.

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video shared on social media yesterday," Danny Briere said in a statement. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."

Meanwhile, Sydney Benes, a double amputee whose wheelchair was involved in the incident, shared her side of the story on Twitter Wednesday.

In response to a GoFundMe started on her behalf, Benes said she was thankful for the support from Sullivan's, but that she isn't interested in receiving any compensation as a result.

"I swear I really don't wanna keep a cent of the donated money, I'd much rather give it to those who need it," she wrote.

