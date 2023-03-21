College Hockey Player and Son of Flyers' GM Charged for Pushing Woman's Wheelchair Down Bar Stairs

Carson Briere faces three misdemeanor charges following a March 11 incident in Erie, Pennsylvania

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 21, 2023 12:50 PM
gofundme to help raise money towards a new wheelchair for the person
Photo: GoFundMe

Carson Briere, the Mercyhurst University hockey player caught on camera pushing a woman's wheelchair down the steps of a Pennsylvania bar, has been charged with three misdemeanors following the incident.

According to documents obtained by the Associated Press, Briere, 23, is being charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief for the March 11 incident.

Law enforcement said that Briere and another man seen in the video, identified by the Associated Press as Patrick Carrozzi, put the bar patrons at risk by "creating a hazardous condition by blocking the staircase," the outlet reported.

Carrozzi, listed on the university's website as a senior player for Mercyhurst, is being charged with the same three misdemeanor crimes as Briere.

This is the sign on over the main entrance to Mercyhurst University in Erie
Mercyhurst University. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Both Briere and Carrozzi are scheduled to appear in court on May 22, according to the Associated Press.

Briere is the son of Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere and is a junior center on Mercyhurst University's hockey team. He has been suspended by the school along with two other teammates, reported the Erie Times-News.

The surveillance video from Sullivan's Pub & Eatery, where the incident occurred, was shared on Twitter last week.

In the video, a man identified as Briere is shown talking with two other young males. After briefly sitting in an empty wheelchair, which was positioned in front of the stairs, Briere is seen getting up and then pushing it down the stairs.

The video has been viewed more than 39 million times as of Tuesday morning.

"We were obviously disgusted to see this," Rick Filippi, a co-owner of Sullivan's Pub & Eatery where the incident happened, told the Erie-Times News about the video.

Briere issued an apology for his role in the incident following the release of the video. "I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," he said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

His father, who was named the interim general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers last week, also offered an apology.

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video shared on social media yesterday," Danny Briere said in a statement. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."

Meanwhile, Sydney Benes, a double amputee whose wheelchair was involved in the incident, filed a complaint for damages to her wheelchair, which she said added up to approximately $2,000.

gofundme to help raise money towards a new wheelchair for the person Sydney
Sydney Benes. GoFundMe

In response to a GoFundMe started on her behalf, Benes said she was thankful for the support from Sullivan's, but that she isn't interested in receiving any compensation as a result.

"I swear I really don't wanna keep a cent of the donated money, I'd much rather give it to those who need it," she wrote.

Mercyhurst University did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

