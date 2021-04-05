College Gymnast Shows Off COVID Vaccination Card After Sticking Landing: ‘Go Get Vaccinated Everyone’

Evan Manivong tied his career-high on vault before showing off his vaccination card

Talk about a landing!

University of Illinois gymnast Evan Manivong had a big moment in his college career and celebrated by showing off the card of his COVID-19 vaccination.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Manivong, a sophomore, nailed his vault routine and tied his career-high score at a meet last month.

After sticking the landing, the college athlete pulled out his vaccination card from the front of his leotard.

"Sign me up for one of those cards," an announcer joked after watching Manivong's routine. "That was amazing."

The college athlete later tweeted, "It's my vaccination card... go get vaccinated everyone!"

Manivong was just named a College Gymnastics Association regular-season All-American on the vault for "holding a national qualifying average of 14.717, good for sixth in the country."

Multiple large-scale studies have found that vaccines are safe. There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control.