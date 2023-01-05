College Football Star Erick All Reunites with Fireman Who Saved His Life as a Baby: 'It Felt Amazing'

At 5 months old, Erick All Jr. was rescued from a burning house by firefighter Tom Broyles. Over 20 years later, at his first football game this season, the now grown-up college athlete had the chance to meet the firefighter who saved his life.

Making the day even more memorable was the pregame birth of All's own son, Houston, whom he shares with college sweetheart Mia Holmes, 23. "That will probably be the craziest thing that's ever happened to me," says All, "I owe him my life."

All's connection with Broyles began nearly 22 years earlier, when the Richmond, Indiana fire department arrived at a home engulfed in flames on Feb. 13, 2001. They were met by a distraught father who told Broyles that his 5-month-old baby boy was trapped upstairs, and begged the firefighter to save him.

Steve Koger/USA TODAY NETWORK

"We threw a ladder into that window, and I went up," Broyles tells PEOPLE. "But I couldn't see anything through the black smoke." Feeling his way around the darkened bedroom, Broyles bumped into a playpen, then thrust his hands around it, frantically searching — until he felt a tiny body. He cradled the baby on his chest and raced out.

"Erick was limp in my hands," he says. "I thought we were too late."

The little boy's airway was severely swollen from smoke inhalation in the fire, which was later found to have been caused by a 4-year-old playing with a lighter (the son of a roommate living with the Alls). All spent a week sedated in the hospital.

"It was the hardest seven days," says his mom Kelly, now 44. "But eventually he woke up. He's been fine ever since."

Courtesy Kelly All

Miraculously, All sustained no lasting lung or throat damage, and went on to become a student athlete who excelled at football. At age 18, the 6'5" star tight end joined the University of Michigan football team, where he hit the field in his No. 83 Wolverines jersey as a freshman in 2019.

Meanwhile, Broyles became a lieutenant and often wondered what happened to the baby he saved in the nick of time. "I would think about Erick," says Broyles, "and hope he was having a good life." Last year "another firefighter showed me his Michigan headshot and said, 'It's the kid from the East Street fire!' And sure enough, it was."

After seeing All play in the 2021 Big Ten championship on TV, Broyles' wife messaged Kelly All, and the families had an emotional meetup on Sept. 3.

"At his first game of the season," Broyles says, "I sat at the 50-yard line with Erick's mom and dad." And following the game, during which All caught a pass that helped Michigan beat Colorado State, the fireman and the footballer shared a hug, marking their first reunion since the nightmare that almost ended in tragedy.

"Seeing him means a lot more than I can put into words," says All, now 22. "If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here."

Courtesy Kelly All

It was also a full-circle moment for All's parents, who vividly remember seeing Broyles carrying their son to safety. "We are so grateful," Kelly tells PEOPLE. "We'll never be able to thank him properly."

Since their reunion, All suffered a back injury that has required surgery. Once recovered, he plans to continue his college football career at the University of Iowa. No matter where he is, Broyles will always support him. "My wife and I will go to his next game," he says. "I look at it like, 'Oh, that's our kid.' I just have so much pride in him."