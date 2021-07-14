'Passionate' College Football Player Jaquan Yulee Dies in Virginia Car Crash at 24

"He was beloved by coaches and teammates because of the type of person he was. He will be missed," former Marshall University football coach John "Doc" Holliday wrote on Twitter

Jaquan Yulee, a former linebacker at Marshall University in West Virginia, died in a car crash on Tuesday night, school officials have confirmed.

"A sad day for all who knew Jaquan Yulee," former Marshall football coach John "Doc" Holliday wrote on Twitter of Yulee's death. "He is one of the toughest and most resilient football players I've ever been around. But more, he was beloved by coaches and teammates because of the type of person he was. He will be missed."

According to WVEC, the 24-year-old was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Virginia around 7:10 p.m. local time. Yulee's car flipped onto its roof, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The outlet said Yulee had been sidelined following an injury in 2019 that left him with a broken neck. Having made a recovery, Yulee recently decided to leave Marshall and continue his playing career at a historically black college and university and had been deciding between Virginia State University, Central State University, and Virginia Union University.

The morning of his death, Yulee posted a message to Twitter discussing his philosophy about selecting a school.

"It's not about how big the school is or who went to the school before you no matter if it's D1, D2 or D3 when you sign that letter to attend that University it's either you gone eat or you gone starve just know if you a dawg them scouts coming to get you no matter where you at!" he wrote.

The Marshall University Twitter account paid tribute to Yulee on social media, saying his "energy and ability to connect with so many in our fanbase was exemplary."

Many others remembered Yulee with posts on social media, where they reflected on his "good mood" and passion.

"Had a chance to get to know Indian River/Marshall LB Jaquan Yulee a little once he got cleared to come back to football and talked about his future," writer Reese Becker tweeted. "Great player, even better young man. He embodied perseverance coming back from that spinal cord injury

