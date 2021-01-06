"No job is too big," DeVonta Smith said in his acceptance speech

Alabama Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith Wins 2020 Heisman: 'If You Put Your Mind to It, You Can Do It'

University of Alabama's wide receiver DeVonta Smith has scored the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

During a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, the 22-year-old athlete was awarded with college football's highest honor. The other players rounding out the four finalists were all quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence (Clemson University), Mac Jones (University of Alabama), and Kyle Trask (University of Florida) — and Smith's recognition marks the first time a wide receiver got the trophy in almost 30 years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing because I'm not the biggest. I've been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really it just comes down to you put your mind to it, you can do it," said Smith during his acceptance speech, according to Sports Illustrated.

"No job is too big," he added. "If you put your mind to it, you can do it, and just keep believing in God, and you'll get where you want to be."

Image zoom Credit: Kent Gidley/Heisman Trophy Trust via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to the official Heisman website, Smith won with 1,856 points, with Lawrence as the runner up with 1,187. Last year's winner was Louisiana State University's quarterback Joe Burrow.

"I congratulate all the finalists," Smith said in his speech Tuesday. "Just to be in this situation with you guys, y'all are great athletes, and just to be a part of something like this is truly a blessing."