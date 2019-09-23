College Football Fan's Sign Asking for Beer Money Raises More Than $1 Million for Charity

Image zoom Carson King Courtesy Carson King

What started as a quest for a little extra beer money has evolved into a million-dollar gift to children in need.

Carson King went viral last week with a homemade sign asking viewers of ESPN’s College GameDay to donate to his Venmo account so he could afford to stock up on beer.

“Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished,” read the sign, which was seen on TV during the match-up between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones.

King, 24, told CNN he didn’t expect to make any money off of the “joke” sign, but somehow netted $400 within 30 minutes.

By the end of the day, he’d accumulated more than $1,000 — and quickly realized that the fast-growing cash would be put to much better use at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, as opposed to his wallet.

“With all the donations my @CollegeGameDay sign for @BuschBeer has received, I will be donating all but enough for a case of Busch Light to @uiowa Children’s Hospital,” he wrote.

With all the donations my @CollegeGameDay sign for @BuschBeer has received, I will be donating all but enough for a case of Busch Light to @uiowa Children’s Hospital. We’re at over $1,600.00 right now! @CycloneATH @WideRtNattyLt @ChrisMWilliams Venmo Carson-King-25 — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 14, 2019

Within days, Busch Beer was on board too, and so was Venmo, with each company promising to match King’s donation.

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired. We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk💛@BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019

Busch even took the partnership one step further, promising King a year’s supply of beer with special cans that feature his face printed on the front.

Hey @CarsonKing2, we said we’d send you a year’s worth of Busch Light, but first we had to make sure the cans were fit for a King. Let us know where to send the truck. #IowaLegend pic.twitter.com/czGBuXRE92 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 20, 2019

With Busch and Venmo on board, the donations crossed the $1 million mark on Sunday, and King tells PEOPLE that as of Monday afternoon, the team is just shy of $1.1 million.

King says he chose the hospital because “they are amazing at what they do” in helping patients and their families, and also because it shares a special connection to his love of football.

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Donates $40K to Charities for Her 40th Birthday

“The University of Iowa does the wave to the kids since the hospital overlooks the stadium, and being I’m an Iowa State University fan, I figured this would be my way to help out,” he says.

Patients and staffers previously expressed their gratitude in a video shared on Twitter that showed a large group holding thank you signs.

What a week! We are overwhelmed by all of your generosity, and our hearts are full. A quick message for everyone who has donated to help the kids. 💛 #ForTheKids pic.twitter.com/aJLtAtzF7n — UI Stead Family Children's Hospital (@UIchildrens) September 20, 2019

“What a week! We are overwhelmed by all of your generosity, and our hearts are full. A quick message for everyone who has donated to help the kids,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, King’s mother shared a sweet message to Facebook celebrating her son’s efforts and said he’s received donations ranging from a quarter to $50.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Vows to Raise $250,000 for Save the Children: ‘A Voice Is a Powerful Instrument’

“Anyone who knows Carson can tell you he’s a fun-loving, yet honorable individual with great character,” she wrote in the post, which King then shared on Twitter. “Trust me, he could have kept all the money to himself (and with a mortgage payment, living expenses and nearly $700/month in student loans he could use it!) but that’s not who he is.”

The campaign will run through the end of September, and those with Venmo can donate @Carson-King-25. Those without Venmo can donate directly to the hospital.

“If they don’t have Venmo, they can donate directly to the hospital at uichildrens.org. Or any children’s hospital of their choice, because they all deserve whatever help they can get,” King says.